Hotel Equities Celebrates Opening of Fairfield by Marriott® Hotel in Houston Texas

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based Hotel Equities announced the opening of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Houston Brookhollow , located at 4850 Federal Plaza Drive. The hotel, offering 1,355 square feet of event space, is owned by Dilip Patel and managed by Hotel Equities (HE). Kirk Anderson serves as the hotel’s general manager and Christina Dunn-Scott serves as director of sales.

"We are honored to manage the new Fairfield Houston Brookhollow,” said Bryan DeCort, executive vice president for HE. “Our 30 years of unrivaled experience as managers and developers, and ability to consistently deliver outstanding performance results attracts great partners. We began our journey with Dilip and his group more than three years ago and look forward to assisting them continue to grow their portfolio of assets.”

The new hotel boasts spacious guestrooms and suites for guests to work or relax and added amenities to include a full-service bar, outdoor swimming pool and a well-equipped fitness center. The Fairfield brand is known for their consistent offering of warmth and comfort and the Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston Brookhollow gives guests even more of the extras, including complimentary hot breakfast, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi and meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 120 people.

“We are proud to begin welcoming guests to our new Marriott hotel,” said Dilip Patel, owner. “I am confident in Hotel Equities’ operational expertise and partnering to implement their innovative platform of services and programs will prove to be a value-add for associates and guests alike. We look forward to serving the Brookhollow community.”

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston Brookhollow is located just 10 minutes from downtown Houston, 10 minutes from the Galleria and offers travelers convenient access NRG Stadium, Memorial City and Karbach Brewery.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 140+ hotels throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,000 properties around the globe, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com . For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfieldinn.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels .



Contacts: Sommer Shiver, Director of Communications, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 19 Brad Rahinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 22 Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 23



