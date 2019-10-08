Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Accepting Donations for Fall Food Drive at All Locations

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, WSFS Bank is encouraging its Associates, Customers, and communities to make a deposit of a different kind. All WSFS banking offices across the Greater Delaware Valley will be designated as convenient community food deposit centers as part of the Bank’s annual fall food drive to provide meals to hungry children, adults and families.



WSFS will be collecting nonperishable food items that will be donated to organizations fighting hunger in the communities the Bank serves. In Delaware, food deposits will be collected for Sunday Breakfast Mission, an organization that serves the homeless, addicted and impoverished through Christian-centered programs to meet their spiritual, social and physical needs. Donations will be collected beginning October 7th through the end of the year.

In Pennsylvania and South Jersey, WSFS banking offices will be accepting food deposits beginning October 15th for Philabundance, the largest hunger relief organization in the Delaware Valley that focuses on the acquisition and distribution of food to help feed those in need, and an advocate for policies that increase food access. The collection will run until the Thanksgiving holiday.

“One in eight people in the United States face hunger, and in our region, that statistic is a staggering one in five,” said Peggy Eddens, Executive Vice President, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer at WSFS Bank. “Leading up to the holiday season, WSFS is once again taking a formidable stand in the fight against hunger, as we have done since 2003. We welcome everyone, including our Associates, Customers and our neighbors from across our communities, to participate in our effort to stop hunger and to end food insecurity in our neighborhoods.”

The 2019 food drive is WSFS’ 16th annual collection. Customers and residents of the Delaware Valley are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to their local WSFS banking office. To find the nearest WSFS Bank location, please visit wsfsbank.com.

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. Additionally, as of August 26, 2019, WSFS now operates from 126 offices located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .

WSFS Bank Accepting Donations for Fall Food Drive at All Locations WSFS Bank President and CEO, Rodger Levenson, New Castle County Executive, Matt Meyer, and WSFS Associates present a $20,000 donation to Sunday Breakfast Mission to commemorate the kickoff of the bank’s fall food drive. WSFS Bank will be collecting nonperishable food items at all locations.



