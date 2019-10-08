Cocrystal Pharma Presents Data at the 26th International Symposium on Hepatitis C Virus and Related Viruses

/EIN News/ -- - Novel class of HCV antivirals targeting the NS3 helicase that can be studied for the treatment of chronic HCV infection developed utilizing Company’s unique structure-based drug design platform technology -

BOTHELL, WA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that Sam Lee, Ph.D., President of Cocrystal, presented positive data from its unique structure-based drug design platform technology at the 26th International Symposium on Hepatitis C Virus and Related Viruses (“HCV2019”) Conference being held on October 5-8, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

As part of his poster presentation, Dr. Lee provided an overview of the Company's proprietary structure-based drug discovery technology which has demonstrated the ability to design and develop a high barrier to drug resistance and to be a highly potent, selective non-nucleoside inhibitor (NNI) that is active against all HCV genotypes (1-6) with low level cytotoxicity in multiple cell types.

“Our unique structure-based platform technology has continued to bolster our confidence in its potential in the development of any antiviral drug. By leveraging this technology, we were able to develop a novel class of HCV antivirals targeting the NS3 helicase that can be studied for the treatment of hepatitis C. Additionally, we were able to successfully demonstrate pan-genotypic antiviral activity of these helicase inhibitors in the HCV replicon assays,” commented Dr. Lee. “We believe our platform has the potential to fuel a diverse pipeline that will have a meaningful impact on a number of high-value indications, including hepatitis C. We look forward to providing additional updates as we explore the full potential of these novel molecules for the treatment of chronic HCV.”

Cocrystal has applied its proprietary platform technology to develop CC-31244, an investigational, oral, broad-spectrum replication inhibitor or NNI, to have a high barrier to drug resistance and to be a highly potent, selective NNI that is active against all HCV genotypes (1-6) with low level cytotoxicity in multiple cell types. In January 2019, the Company announced safety and preliminary efficacy data from its triple regimen, U.S. Phase 2a study evaluating CC-31244 and Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) for the ultra-short treatment of HCV infected individuals. Additionally, CC-31244 is being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in Hong Kong SAR, China.

For additional information about the U.S. Phase 2a study of CC-31244 for the treatment of viral hepatitis C, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identifier NCT03501550.

About the HCV2019 Conference

The Annual ‘International Symposium on Hepatitis C Virus and Related Viruses’ started in 1994 for advancement of HCV and related virus research. During the past 25 years, the symposium has contributed to the understanding of the life cycle of HCV and related immune responses, and the development of antiviral drugs, resulting in dramatic improvement in the treatment of hepatitis C. For more information, please visit the conference website .

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. The Company is developing CC-31244, an investigational, oral, broad-spectrum replication inhibitor called a non-nucleoside inhibitor (NNI). CC-31244 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks. Cocrystal recently entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to discover and develop certain proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents. CC-42344, the Company’s molecule for the treatment of influenza A, is currently being evaluated in preclinical IND-enabling studies. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs and continues to identify and develop novel antivirals for the treatment of norovirus gastroenteritis using the Company’s proprietary structure-based drug design technology platform. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the potential of Cocrystal’s structure-based drug discovery technology, the prospects for CC-31244, CC-42344 and the Company’s pipeline of promising preclinical programs. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks arising from our reliance on continuing collaboration with Merck under the collaboration agreement, the availability of products manufactured by third parties, the future results of preclinical and clinical studies, the research organization’s inability to recruit subjects and complete the Phase 2a study in a timely manner or at all, including as the result of civil unrest and political instability in Hong Kong, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, our ability to find and enter into agreements with suitable collaboration partners, unanticipated litigation and other expenses and factors that affect the capital markets in general and early stage biotechnology companies specifically. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC

(833) 475-8247

COCP@jtcir.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.