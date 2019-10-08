3Gtms Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Leadership team grows to capitalize on new market opportunities and enhance the trajectory of 3Gtms’ Tier 1 transportation management software

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software (TMS), has named Stephanie Richelieu Stagger Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Larry De Lutiis, Jr. Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



As CRO, Stephanie is responsible for leading and aligning sales, marketing, support and other areas to ensure a superior experience for customers and capitalize on new opportunities that drive profitable growth for 3Gtms. After a number of years in consulting and operational roles, Stephanie spent the last 20 years dedicated to advancing the positive impact supply chain software services bring to shippers and logistics providers around the world. Most recently, she was CRO at Generix Group North America and CCO for Trax Technologies, both global providers of high impact supply chain software solutions.

Larry brings more than 20 years of experience leading the delivery of high impact technology, M&A integration and global service solutions. As CTO, he is responsible for ensuring 3Gtms technology continues to evolve to meet the needs of the fast-changing transportation industry. Larry has held several senior technology roles and has spent the better part of the last ten years at Kenexa Technologies where he acted as their vice president of IT through their global expansion and acquisition to IBM.



“Stephanie and Larry both bring a level of expertise and commitment to customers that align with 3Gtms’ values and vision,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. “Companies are moving out of their traditional lanes of service and adding new offerings and capabilities. This is a pivotal point in our industry’s history when the tools of today won’t necessarily address the problems of tomorrow. Stephanie and Larry are critical additions to the leadership team as we continue to serve customers’ changing needs and keep them ahead of their competition.”

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

3Gtms, LLC

203.567.4610, x443

cfuerst@3gtms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.