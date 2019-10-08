Finovate Recognizes 19 Fintech Leaders at the Inaugural Finovate Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Finovate, an international fintech innovations showcase, is announcing the winners of its first annual Finovate Awards, which were held in New York’s Edison Ballroom on Sept. 24, 2019.



The Finovate Awards recognized leading companies and individuals in the financial technology space across 19 different categories. More than 200 nominations were submitted, and winning companies were chosen by a panel of expert judges from across the fintech spectrum, including influencers, bankers, PR leaders, and members of the press.

Here are the winners from each category:

Best Fintech Partnership: Coast Capital Savings and ebankIT

Top Emerging Tech Company: ANNA (Absolutely No Nonsense Admin)

Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator: Village Capital

Best Customer Experience: US Bank

Best Digital Bank: MoneyLion

Best Consumer Lending Platform: Kasasa

Best Digital Mortgage Platform: LendingHome

Best SMB/SME Banking Solution: ANNA (Absolutely No Nonsense Admin)

Best Alternative Investments Platform: Roofstock

Excellence in Financial Inclusion: Neener Analytics

Best ID Management Solution: Boku

Best RegTech Solution: Comply Advantage

Best Use of AI/ML: Eno, from Capital One

Best Use of Blockchain: TradeIX Limited

Best Back-Office / Core-Service Provider: Marstone, Inc.

Influencer of the Year: Nicole Sandler, Barclays

Executive of the Year: Kim Crawford Goodman, Fiserv

Fintech Woman of the Year: Clara Shih, Hearsay Systems

Innovator of the Year: Alan Bekker, Voca.ai

The Finovate Awards will return in the fall of 2020 to recognize a new pool of innovative companies and individuals. The nomination window will open in the spring of 2020. For more information on the Finovate Awards or to nominate your organization, visit finovateawards.com .

