Star2Star’s Laura Oberle, SVP Sales Southern US Named One of CRN’s “100 People You Don’t Know But Should”

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution is pleased to announce that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Oberle, Senior Vice President of Sales, Southern US, as one of the IT channel’s “100 People You Don’t Know But Should” for 2019. This annual list honors IT channel contributors from the industry’s top vendors and distributors who work tirelessly to support channel partners ⁠— often with little recognition from the channel community at large.



As the SVP of Sales for the Southern US region, Laura manages Star2Star’s busiest and highest revenue concentration in the country. Her career in the channel began in 1995 as a Marketing Support Representative and includes experience in executive recruiting and account management in the technology sector. She has also worked at Verizon Information Services, Convergent Search Group, and Gartner. Laura joined Star2Star in 2013 as an Account Manager in Agent Channel Sales Support, became a Director of Regional Accounts in 2015, and was promoted to her current role in January 2019. Her 2019 goals include continuing to improve Star2Star’s channel partnerships, encourage engagement between her team and Partners, and keeping Partners informed of training opportunities and product launches.

“I am honored to have been recognized on the “100 People You Don’t Know But Should” list,” said Laura about her recent recognition. “I love what I do and always strive to find better ways to support my team and my Partners. I am flattered that my efforts have been recognized by a renowned industry magazine!”



“Laura is an integral part of our team,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are very lucky to have her and her expertise in the field. She is an exceptional resource for her Partners and her sales team, keeping operations running smoothly as well as assisting with sales opportunities as needed. This recognition is well-deserved. Congratulations, Laura, and we look forward to your continued success!”



CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list celebrates the IT channel’s unsung heroes. The CRN editorial team compiles the list using feedback from solution providers and industry executives and identifies behind-the-scenes channel players who help partners drive growth, innovation, and profits.

“The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list spotlights under-the-radar IT executives who provide channel partners with the resources and support they need to succeed,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize these individuals in our 100 People You Don't Know But Should list for their exceptional channel contributions.”

The 2019 CRN 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list can be viewed online at www.crn.com/100people. Additional coverage will be featured in the October 2019 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



