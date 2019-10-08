Perrin Conferences’ Annual Food & Beverage Litigation Conference Returns to Chicago This Month

Perrin's Food & Beverage Litigation Conference: A Look At Hospitality, Liquor & Food Liability will take place on October 17, 2019, at the Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites.

The 2019 Food & Beverage Litigation Conference will focus on hospitality, liquor, and food liability litigation.

The Food & Beverage Litigation Conference brings together a variety of unique perspectives and timely updates on hospitality, liquor, and food liability litigation.” — Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting its seventh annual Food & Beverage Litigation Conference: A Look At Hospitality, Liquor & Food Liability on October 17, 2019, at the Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites. This conference brings together leading attorneys and industry professionals for noteworthy panels and key discussions focused on food and beverage litigation.“The Food & Beverage Litigation Conference brings together a variety of unique perspectives and timely updates on hospitality, liquor, and food liability litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The 2019 Conference features an exciting agenda with panels led by prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals. Professionals from across the United States will have a unique opportunity to network and learn about the current issues facing the hospitality and food & beverage industries.”This conference features the following highly qualified and regarded co-chairs:• Stephen M. Mahieu, Senior Counsel, Litigation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Chicago, IL• Jan E. Simonsen, Esq., Equity Partner, Carr Maloney P.C., Washington, D.C.• Gabriel S. Slominski, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Surplus & Specialty Lines, Crum & Forster, Chicago, ILThe conference co-chairs and speakers will host thought-provoking panels discussing recent developments in food-related class action litigation, farm-to-table challenges, hospitality trends, Proposition 65, food safety, CBD- and Marijuana-related products, and much more.A featured panel includes in-house council perspectives from:• Stephen M. Mahieu, Senior Counsel, Litigation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Chicago, IL• Douglas Besman, Esq., Senior Counsel, Head of Litigation, Nestlé USA, Inc., Solon, OH• Thomas Monroe, Vice President Litigation & Regulatory, Kellogg Company, Galesburg, MI• Melissa S. Sellers, Senior Director & Chief Counsel, Supply Chain and International, The Hershey Company, Hershey, PA• Shayon T. Smith, Assistant General Counsel - Global Litigation, The Hershey Company, Hershey, PAIn addition to providing exclusive opportunities for learning, networking, and information sharing, Perrin’s Food & Beverage Litigation Conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. For more information, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit www.perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf and on LinkedIn at Perrin Conferences, LLC. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.