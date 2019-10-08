Heartland Oncology & Hematology to Join the American Oncology Network, LLC

Council Bluffs, Iowa community oncology practice to provide patients enhanced service offerings

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Heartland Oncology & Hematology (HOH), a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be joining AON, effective Nov. 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

By affiliating with the national professional services organization, HOH will increase its current service offerings to cancer patients at its multiple locations in Iowa. HOH will now provide an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, pathology and central laboratory services, care management and enhanced technology.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “We are excited to welcome the entire Heartland Oncology & Hematology team to the American Oncology Network. Heartland Oncology & Hematology represents a commitment to serving and supporting patients through southwest Iowa and Eastern Nebraska with exceptional cancer care in a community setting.”

“Our partnership with AON will bring many benefits to our practice and, ultimately, to our patients,” said Dr. Sakeer Hussain of HOH. “Most importantly, it will help us to ensure our patients receive the best possible care and experience. Patients will have 24/7 access to an experienced care management team for assistance between visits.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Heartland Oncology & Hematology is a highly regarded practice that delivers exceptional care to its patients. With AON, the practice remains autonomous, yet gains access to centralized ancillaries such as clinical lab, pathology and oral-oncolytic pharmacy.”

With a drive to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Founded in 2017, the rapidly growing AON network represents more than 50 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners practicing across seven states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.



About Heartland Oncology & Hematology: (heartlandoncology.com)

Heartland Oncology & Hematology (HOH) of Council Bluffs, Iowa is staffed by an experienced, multidisciplinary team of professionals dedicated to patient care. We provide state-of-the-art oncology and hematology care including immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Armed with the best treatment and testing, our physicians work to formulate the best course of treatment for your cancer type. Treatment plans are tailored to patient lifestyle to enable patients to remain active. Throughout a patient’s entire time at Heartland Oncology & Hematology, our physicians will always be their strongest advocates.

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt, Director of Marketing American Oncology Network, LLC (941) 224-8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



