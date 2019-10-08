Painter Essentials 7: Artificial Intelligence & Natural-Media Create One-of-a-Kind Photo Art

With the power of AI style transfer and Natural-Media brush technology, Painter Essentials 7 brings a uniquely human, hand-painted element to photo art

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Painter Essentials 7 , the latest version of the complete entry-level digital art studio based on the industry’s most powerful and creative digital art software, Painter . With new artificial intelligence (AI) based photo painting, Natural-Media™ brushes that mimic reality, and a streamlined interface, Painter Essentials™ 7 is the natural choice for beginners and enthusiasts looking to explore digital painting, photo art, and illustration.



“AI-based style transfer has unlocked some interesting opportunities by making it simple to replicate the look of one image or painting to another. But as amazing as this process can be, for artists, it can sometimes feel more like calculation than creativity,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager for Digital Arts and Photo Products at Corel. “For the first time, we’ve combined the power of AI with our industry-leading brush technology to enable users to add a uniquely human element to style transfer. Painter Essentials 7 allows artists to experience the best of both worlds and create highly realistic photo art masterpieces that practically leave paint dripping off the screen.”

Inspired by the world of professional digital art, Painter Essentials 7 offers an incredible collection of digital painting tools and innovative technologies to help artists explore their creativity. Highlights include:

AI-based photo painting: Now it’s easy to produce amazing photo art by converting photos into paintings using leading-edge AI and SmartStroke™ technology. Take advantage of AI-powered auto-painting styles while still achieving the incredibly realistic results Painter® is known for. Blend, clone, and hand-paint additional elements to create one-of-a-kind works of art.

Now it’s easy to produce amazing photo art by converting photos into paintings using leading-edge AI and SmartStroke™ technology. Take advantage of AI-powered auto-painting styles while still achieving the incredibly realistic results Painter® is known for. Blend, clone, and hand-paint additional elements to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Natural-Media that mimics reality: Whether you’re starting from a blank canvas or turning photos into paintings, choose from an impressive selection of Natural-Media brushes and canvas textures that look and behave like traditional art supplies. Explore authentic dry media like chalks, pencils and pastels, or realistic wet media including oils, airbrushes, pens, digital watercolor, and more. New brush technologies in Painter Essentials 7 include dynamic speckles, dab stencils, and glazing brushes.

Whether you’re starting from a blank canvas or turning photos into paintings, choose from an impressive selection of Natural-Media brushes and canvas textures that look and behave like traditional art supplies. Explore authentic dry media like chalks, pencils and pastels, or realistic wet media including oils, airbrushes, pens, digital watercolor, and more. New brush technologies in Painter Essentials 7 include dynamic speckles, dab stencils, and glazing brushes. Intuitive User Interface and Incredible Speed: Experience a new dark UI, enhanced dab and stroke previews, redesigned application icons, and blazing brush speed that enable artistry to take center stage.

Experience a new dark UI, enhanced dab and stroke previews, redesigned application icons, and blazing brush speed that enable artistry to take center stage. Signature Painter media types: Produce out-of-this-world art with Particles that spring, flow, and glow. Command attention with a complete library of Pattern Pens that have multi-layered brushstrokes, and add extra flair to any project with a new large collection of Image Hose nozzles.

Produce out-of-this-world art with Particles that spring, flow, and glow. Command attention with a complete library of Pattern Pens that have multi-layered brushstrokes, and add extra flair to any project with a new large collection of Image Hose nozzles. Valuable tracing, cloning and symmetry tools: Find inspiration to kick-start your creativity by working with cloned or traced images. Enjoy painting in perfect symmetry with Mirror painting and construct beautiful Mandalas using the Kaleidoscope tools.

Painter Essentials 7 features a comprehensive library of learning tools to help users build their expertise as digital artists. It also offers drawing tablet compatibility with full pressure sensitivity control allowing every brush stroke to mimic the look and sensation of painting with traditional media. Once artists are ready to enhance their skills and graduate to the industry’s top professional digital art studio, a seamless upgrade path to Painter 2020 is available within the application.

Pricing & Availability

Painter Essentials 7 is available on Mac and Windows in English, French, German, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese for $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD / €39.99 / £34.99. Euro and UK pricing include VAT. For more information or to download a free 30-day trial, please visit www.painterartist.com/essentials .

About Painter

Corel is the proud creator of Painter , the world's most realistic paint program. The Painter product family also includes Painter Essentials , the complete entry-level digital art studio, and ParticleShop™ , a Particle brush plugin for Photoshop.

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results.

For more information about the Painter product portfolio, please visit www.painterartist.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, Painter, Painter Essentials, Natural-Media, Particle, ParticleShop, and SmartStroke are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

