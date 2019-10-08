With 77 Days Until Christmas, Shopping Apps Have Time to Retarget and Re-Engage Users, and Significantly Increase Sales

Research has historically shown that selling to existing customers is more profitable than prospecting new ones. Mobile marketing platform YouAppi enables proven e-commerce app retargeting and re-engagement based on the incremental lift between the test and control groups.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As E-commerce Apps finalize plans for Q4 2019 and the critical holiday shopping season, YouAppi data from shopping app retargeting and re-engagement ads that ran in Q4 2018 showed an increase in conversions of more than 70% when measuring incremental lift between the test and the control group.

Sales research has long proven the value of focusing on existing customers versus prospecting new ones. Marketing Metrics Solutions research showed that the probability of selling to a new customer is 5-20% versus the 60-70% likelihood of selling to an existing customer while consulting firm Bain and Company said that it costs six times as much to win a new customer as it does to keep an existing one.

Data from mobile marketing platform YouAppi analyzing shopping app retargeting and re-engagement from Q4 2018 shows that these retention marketing ads can generate a significant increase in app usage and sales.

At YouAppi, app retargeting refers to targeting users who installed an app but didn’t proceed down the funnel to make a purchase while re-engagement is designed for formerly active users who have become dormant. Existing app users were targeted with the test group being shown native or static banner or video ads while the control group wasn’t shown any ad, with 80% of the users in the test group and 20% in the control group.

YouAppi’s Dynamic Audience Segmentation Engine segmented both the test and the control group users into granular cohorts based on purchase funnel position, visit recency and frequency. According to YouAppi’s app retargeting and re-engagement data analysis, the specific user groups targeted included recent installs with no purchases, users who abandoned products in their shopping cart, and users who had previously made purchases. By utilizing user acquisition post-install data, YouAppi’s technology was able to improve the efficacy of the company’s app retargeting and re-engagement efforts.

The test group users, who saw one of several app retargeting or re-engagement app ads served via programmatic bidding, converted 70% or more than the control group, resulting in an average order size which was twice as much as the control group.

Another interesting metric from YouAppi’s holiday retargeting and re-engagement ads was that holiday-focused creative generated a 30% greater conversion rate than the ads without holiday-focused creative.

“With most users in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia already accessing the mobile web via smartphones, the critical marketing battle for all but new apps is to retain users,” said Meiry Vaknin, VP Strategic Partnerships, YouAppi. “Based on three years of research into app retention marketing, we’re seeing app retargeting and re-engagement campaigns that bring never active and inactive users to active and continuous app usage, and significant revenue growth for apps.”

YouAppi’s app retargeting and re-engagement solutions are perfectly suited for e-commerce apps, enabling marketers to retain users and optimize performance beyond the install, according to marketer KPIs including ROI, CPA, Return On Ad Spend, Cost of First Purchase, etc. Proprietary machine learning algorithms and custom audience builder with real-time data processing and granular segmentation enable utilizing insights acquired from post-install event analysis in order to run more effective app retargeting and re-engagement campaigns.

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading marketing platform for premium mobile brands in Europe, North America, and Asia. It is the first one to bring the full-service solution and insights to advertisers and publishers, by merging brand and performance advertisement for a holistic approach. YouAppi allows brands to make real-time adjustments and optimize marketing efforts in order to reach customers at any point in the funnel.

The company operates in 15 countries. YouAppi is also ranked 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. For more information, please visit www.youappi.com .

