Oversight’s [in]sight 2019 User Conference Draws Global Financial Professionals to Atlanta

Event focuses on strategies, new technologies to support finance transformation

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oversight Systems, the world leader in employee spend management, is hosting more than 150 financial professionals from the world’s largest organizations at its [in]sight 2019 User Conference in Atlanta, GA, October 7-9.



Attendees, most representing Forbes 2000 organizations, will spend two days engaging with peers and Oversight experts to discuss finance transformation and strategies for mitigating risk, driving compliance, and optimizing business processes for employee-based spending and purchasing programs. They will also hear from keynote speaker, Col. Chris Hadfield, a former astronaut and international best-selling author, who will share leadership insights gained from his experience as Commander of the International Space Station. Building on this momentum, educational sessions will focus on innovation and process improvement, giving attendees an in-depth look at emerging uses for AI and machine learning along with greater insight into risk management best practices.

“Bringing this financial talent together at the [in]sight conference creates a rich environment for innovation,” said Terrence McCrossan, CEO of Oversight Systems. “It’s an opportunity for customers to network, gain a fresh perspective, collect new strategies and get inspired to drive initiatives that can transform spend management processes and drive greater value for their organizations.”

To further support its customer’s financial and operational performance, Oversight is launching its exciting new AI-powered e-Procurement monitoring solution at the [in]sight conference. This new addition to the Oversight audit and risk management platform was developed in response to customer requests for better data visibility to help maximize and control catalog spending. The e-Procurement solution analyzes actual purchase behaviors and identifies leakage from suboptimal decision-making and off-contract spend, as well as risky activities such as excessive purchasing and fraud.

“E-procurement programs provide basic guardrails for managing spend, but there’s still an opportunity for employees to make costly decisions that aren’t in the best interest of the company,” said McCrossan. “The Oversight solution monitors 100% of catalog purchases, including punch-out buys, providing full visibility to help optimize contracts, improve compliance, and minimize risk more efficiently.”

Conference attendees will also learn about additional emerging solutions that support enterprise spend risk from the sponsors of [in]sight 2019, which include Mastercard, Bank of America and Chrome River. These sponsoring organizations partner with Oversight to provide seamless solutions that help organizations improve financial outcomes.

For more information about Oversight Systems, visit https://www.oversightsystems.com/ .

About Oversight Systems

The world’s largest brands and government agencies trust Oversight to identify employee-initiated spend risk no matter where it resides in their enterprise. Oversight’s AI-powered audit and risk management platform looks across spend categories and source systems to identify and prioritize risks that otherwise go undetected in traditional compliance and managerial reviews. By identifying process breakdowns and making corrections early, Oversight helps create a culture of compliance that reduces out-of-policy spending by 70% while maximizing audit efficiency and eliminating cash leakage enterprise-wide.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OversightSystms

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/oversight-systems

Blog: http://www.oversightsystems.com/blog/

CONTACT:

Jessica Kirk, VP of Marketing

jessica.kirk@oversightsystems.com

770.984.4629



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.