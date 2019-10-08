Rafael Pharmaceuticals Congratulates Scientific Advisory Board Member Gregg L. Semenza For Receiving 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury NJ, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, congratulates Gregg L. Semenza, M.D., Ph.D., scientific advisory board member at Rafael and Director of Vascular Program at the Institute for Cell Engineering at the John Hopkins School of Medicine for being awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine. The award was given to Dr. Semenza along with two other physician-scientists, Peter J. Ratcliffe, M.D., and William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D., for the discovery of how human cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability. Dr. Semenza is also the recipient of the 2016 Lasker Award.



“On behalf of the entire Rafael team, I would like to congratulate Dr. Semenza for this prestigious honor,” said Howard Jonas, Chairman of Rafael. “As a member of our scientific advisory board, Dr. Semenza has helped lead the company’s drug development capabilities, and we are incredibly proud of him for this major accomplishment.”

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded each year by the Nobel Foundation for outstanding discoveries in the fields of life sciences and medicine. The 2019 prize was announced on Oct. 7 at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, devimistat (CPI-613), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com .

