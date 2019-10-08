NXP and ART Turbocharge a Completely Immersive Infotainment Experience in Luxury Sports Cars

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights

DETROIT, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and ART SpA, have joined forces to create ultra-intuitive and completely immersive infotainment systems for luxury sports cars that are synonymous with speed, power, and exclusivity. Known for creating infotainment systems for some of the most innovative and well-respected automotive companies in the world, ART is designing its ARTIST 8 Development platform for infotainment systems with NXP’s industry-leading i.MX 8QuadMax applications processors. The infotainment system provides in-vehicle entertainment features, including smartphone integration, making them easy and safe to use. Car occupants have complete control of multimedia, plus the ability to access off-line and connected content and manage vehicle comfort functions. The NXP i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor powering the ARTIST 8 infotainment system from ART is slated to be incorporated into 2021 vehicle production.

“ART has been successfully working with the NXP i.MX portfolio of applications processors for years to advance our infotainment systems, and we are excited by the i.MX 8QuadMax processor’s ability to fuse multiple automotive domains using a single processor – this reduces weight in the vehicle, which helps meet fuel efficiency standards, while also bringing seamless infotainment capabilities to life,” said Francesco Ortix, Chief Executive Officer, ART. “We have been working with NXP’s silicon early-on since we understood the potential of the i.MX 8QuadMax to forge a clear path of innovation in the connected car market. We are an extremely technology-driven company and NXP’s i.MX 8QuadMax is a perfect complement to our future vision for infotainment systems.”

The i.MX 8QuadMax features secure domain partitioning and offers multiple display automotive applications by enabling four high definition screens with independent content or a 4K screen for the savvy motorist seeking to optimize their infotainment experience. Its unique hardware partitioning architecture and capability to run multiple operating systems, without a hypervisor, ensures that other eCockpit subsystems – including safety-critical displays – remain functioning. In addition, the latest i.MX 8 processors incorporate advanced security technologies and standards, including encrypted boot, elliptical curve cryptography, secure key storage, as well as support for AES, SHE and other automotive security standards – all in a single AEC-Q100 Grade 3 qualified device.

The i.MX 8QuadMax integrates two Arm Cortex®-A72 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, two Cortex-M4F cores, two GC7000XS/VX GPUs and includes a HiFi 4 DSP, LPDDR4 memory support as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet with Audio Video Bridging (AVB) capability. Its GPUs, four Arm cores and IO options in the i.MX 8QuadMax offers the processing and flexibility for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and processing efficiency needed for ART to develop future generations of infotainment systems.

“NXP is committed to providing innovative yet proven technology to OEMs seeking to develop exhilarating connect car experiences with leading-edge infotainment systems that captivate drivers and go well beyond their expectations,” said Ron Martino, vice president and general manager, i.MX applications processors for NXP Semiconductors. “Working with ART validates the power of our i.MX 8QuadMax and its ability to exceed the demanding market requirements for secure, connected multisensory experiences – all delivered in a robust infotainment system, for the supercar of future and their drivers.”

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. ARM and Cortex are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARM Ltd or its subsidiaries in the EU and/or elsewhere. All rights reserved. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

About ART

ART SpA is a technology company based in the heart of Italy. ART delivers to its customers innovative and high-performance solutions in the automotive, motorsport, aerospace and railway markets. ART automotive products range from complete infotainment solutions including custom free form displays to multi camera parking assistance systems. More than 20 years of experience in high end technology markets allow ART to deliver to OEMs tailor made solutions with enhanced user experience.

