Tyler Armstrong Joins Greystone Seniors Housing Lending Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Tyler Armstrong has joined as a Managing Director with the Seniors Housing Lending team. Tyler will report to Cary Tremper, a Managing Director based in Greystone’s Dallas, Texas office.



Mr. Armstrong brings to Greystone over 11 years of experience in the seniors housing lending industry. Prior to joining Greystone, Tyler was a Senior Vice President with BOK Financial (BOKF), where he spent the last four years working closely with seniors housing developers, owners, and operators across the country. In addition to Bank of Oklahoma, he previously held roles at Guaranty Bank/BBVA Compass and Arbor Commercial Mortgage.

“Tyler’s expertise in fostering relationships within the industry will be an asset to Greystone as we continue to grow our client base,” said Cary Tremper. “Our goal is to grow our loan originations significantly across a range of lending platforms with an expanded group of seniors housing owners and investors, and Tyler will play an integral role in achieving this mandate.”

Mr. Armstrong earned a Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Economics from the University of Oklahoma - Price College of Business.

