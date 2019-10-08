Adform Nabs Top Talent and Opens New Offices to Further Strengthen U.S. Presence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adform, one of the world's leading independent advertising technology platform companies, today announced several key hires in the United States. Reinforcing its commitment to support global brand clients and ad agencies in the United States, the company has brought on Eytan Fox, Daniel Green, Monica Zycinski, and Michael Herbst.



“It is a very exciting time for Adform as we continue to expand both domestically and globally,” said GM Americas Julian Baring. “We are committed to continuing to scale our U.S. footprint, supporting our significant growth and ensuring that brands and agencies fully benefit from Adform’s technology advantages and world-class service and support. These experienced rockstars on the Adform team bolster our U.S. operations and will help our clients make a bigger digital impact using Adform’s best-in-class integrated tech stack.”

Daniel Green has been appointed Adform's SVP of Sales, based in the New York office. Eytan Fox has been named VP of Sales, based in Chicago. Both sales executives have deep digital experience. Before joining the Adform team, Green held leadership roles at several adtech companies in which he was instrumental in growing revenue in highly competitive markets. Most recently he was VP at RevJet; before that he had VP roles at Jivox and Unicast. Eytan Fox was most recently a managing director of sales at Sizmek. Before Sizmek, he spent time at Visible Measures and Vindico. Monica Zycinski will lead operations in Chicago, and Michael Herbst will lead West Coast operations from Los Angeles.



Adform has expanded globally the past 18 months, with the company opening offices in China, Australia, and Dubai. It also formed a partnership with Japan’s CCI. Additionally, Adform was named a Leader by Gartner in its inaugural Magic Quadrant for Adtech in 2018 and again in 2019 .

About Adform

Adform provides an integrated Software as a Service platform for the buying, managing, and serving of digital advertising. The company’s software consists of a Data Management Platform, a Demand Side Platform, and an Ad Serving Platform with advanced analytics, reporting and creative tools that drive high-impact digital advertising campaigns globally. Founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform services a client portfolio that includes the world’s leading agencies, advertisers, consultancies, and publishers. To learn more, visit us at adform.com .

