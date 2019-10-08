Aptys Solutions Launches Person-to-Person Mobile Payments Solution for Community FI's and Correspondents

Aptys makes it easy for community financial institutions to offer the solutions their customers need.

NORCROSS, GA, USA, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, a payment solutions provider for financial institutions nationwide, offering the industry's only end-to-end, single platform for ACH, Wire, and ICL payment processing, announced today the launch of PayMōli, a person-to-person (P2P) mobile payments solution for community financial institutions (FI) and correspondent FI’s. PayMōli represents a new direction into faster payments for Aptys.

“We saw a need in the community FI market for a simple and cost-effective solution for FI’s to offer P2P services to their customers,” said, Eric Dotson, executive vice president at Aptys Solutions. “With PayMōli, now any FI can offer their customers the ability to send money to anyone, anytime, anywhere, using their iOS or Android smartphone or tablet and allows customers to keep their money at the FI, safe and secure in their existing account. Long term, this platform will continue to evolve as community FI’s require newer and faster payment including debit and real-time options such as RTP and FedNow.”

PayMōli is also designed with a unique multi-tenant option that allows correspondent FI’s and service providers to offer P2P mobile payments to other FIs and their customers. “Our P2P mobile solution, PayMōli, directly addresses a basic need of community financial institutions and their customers,” said Aptys CEO & president, Brian Geisel. “And by offering the solution to correspondent FI’s provides a strategic operational advantage in a cost-effective way to compete in this emerging market.”

Moreover, more than 60 million US adults currently use a P2P mobile payment app at least once a month and with mobile P2P use expected to skyrocket over the next several years, PayMōli creates a substantial market opportunity for community FIs. Geisel points out “PayMōli is a ubiquitous, ACH-based mobile app, built with the capabilities and tools to ensure seamless integration, automated-processing, and superior security and compliance—the features that make our P2P mobile payments app stand out to community FIs.” To find out more about PayMōli, please visit www.paymoli.com.



About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions provides financial institutions with ONE system for all payment solutions. Aptys helps increase overall efficiencies while reducing expenses associated with managing multiple vendor relationships. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.



