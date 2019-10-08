B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) B2 Social Media Network Surpasses 3.9M Connections in Q2 2019

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital Inc. (OTC: BTDG) (“B2Digital” or the “Company”) today announces that its revolutionary B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”) surpassed 3.9 million social media connections in fiscal Q2 2019, marking the largest audience on B2SN since B2SN was launched, with 64,543 unique users engaged from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2019.



B2SN allows all six B2Digital-owned companies, housed under the B2 Fighting Series brand, to interconnect their social media platforms. This allows fans and consumers to easily interact with all six companies’ social media platforms and enriches the experience for users as they learn about the B2 Fighting Series, buy tickets to events and receive information on the companies.

In Q2, the Company’s video viewership numbers continued to climb as a result of MMA fans viewing B2Digital content on social media. During the three months in Q2, the Company’s videos amassed 294,138 minutes watched on YouTube. In total, viewers consumed 4,902 hours of B2Digital video, both live and on-demand. Additionally, the combined Facebook and YouTube video views reported during Q2 amounted to 142,741 views.

“The Company continues to work on developing this large and growing consumer audience that the B2SN has created with its B2 company-owned and produced MMA content and communication systems. Having 34,902 hours of our content viewed specifically by our fans is a very large number, and the B2 Social Media Network continues to grow into a key asset for the Company,” said Greg P. Bell, chairman and CEO of B2Digital.

The third-party report containing these Q2 2019 statistics can be downloaded at:

https://b2digitalotc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/B2SN-Q2-2019.pdf

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. This is an important step for B2Digital as it works toward becoming a fully reporting company and taking its first steps toward reaching that objective and uplisting to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC Markets.

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program and the large audience it has created with B2SN. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

Company management intends to release additional news and updates in a timely manner to its followers and shareholders.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com .

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated premier development league for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event. B2Digital has deployed its B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”) digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

www.b2digitalotc.com

