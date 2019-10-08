Mizuho Expands its Healthcare Equity Research Coverage with Hiring of Senior Analyst Vamil Divan

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Vamil Divan, MD, as senior healthcare analyst covering large cap pharmaceutical and biotechnology. He joins an expanding healthcare equity research team that includes Senior Biotechnology Analysts Mara Goldstein, Salim Syed, and Difei Yang, and Healthcare Services Senior Analyst Ann Hynes, as well as James Yoo in Healthcare Specialty Sales. Divan is based in New York and reports to Head of Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.



Divan joins Mizuho from Credit Suisse where he spent more than a decade as senior analyst covering the US pharmaceuticals sector. Prior to Wall Street, he worked at Pfizer Inc. and Roche, in addition to serving as an Internal Medicine Physician at Yaffe, Ruden and Associates, LLP. Uy Ear joins from Credit Suisse as Vice President with extensive equity research experience in biopharmaceuticals, and Sean Kim joins as Associate. Both will be part of Vamil’s team.

“We are extremely pleased to have Vamil join Mizuho,” said Gilbertson. “He brings a unique blend of expertise in both equity research and the biopharmaceutical industry. His addition reflects Mizuho’s continued commitment to invest in its growing, high-quality healthcare research platform.”

Divan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a concentration in Health Care Management and Policy from the University of Pennsylvania, an MD degree from SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Divan is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is licensed to practice medicine in the state of New York. He has consistently appeared in the Institutional Investor All-America Research survey for Major Pharmaceuticals.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho’s operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com .

