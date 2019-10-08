BioCorRx Announces the Official Launch of UnCraveRx, a Medically-Assisted Weight Loss Management Program

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has launched its UnCraveRx™, a medically-assisted weight loss management program.



UnCraveRx™ is designed to use a sustained-release anti-craving medication to assist in the reduction of food cravings combined with 12 weeks of 24/7 access to a virtual app that features on-demand virtual lifestyle, fitness, nutrition support and lifestyle modification group support.

Anyone interested can download the UnCraveRx™ App online at www.myuncraverx.com or through the Android or iOS app store to connect with UnCraveRx™ providers near them. The app includes cardio, strength training, and endurance fitness classes that cover a range of fitness styles, nutrition advice, and lifestyle support. It also offers tools to track calorie intake and expenditure, overall physical activity, and mileage.

Physicians and medical professionals who want to become a certified UnCraveRx™ provider can register at https://uncraverx.com/#training to learn about how to administer the anti-craving medicine used in the program, determine if an individual is a candidate for the UnCraveRx™ program, and the benefits of becoming a provider for their practice. For more information on becoming an UnCraveRx™ provider please email us at join@uncraverx.com.

Lourdes Felix, CFO, COO and Director, stated, “Our number one initiative for the UnCraveRx™ program was to make it personalized so that it would fit the lifestyles of many people who span across a variety of ages, genders, and backgrounds, and break down the common obstacles that are often associated with creating long-term positive wellness changes. We also want UnCraveRx™ to serve as a platform for people to be able to learn about what it takes to make good choices for their bodies and serve as hope for the people around them who are struggling with their own weight loss challenges. Whether you want to improve your fitness levels, eating habits, or both, our program can help you find the advantage you need to meet your goals.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com



