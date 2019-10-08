8 October 2019

Food and Drink Federation response to the UK's updated temporary tariff regime

In response to the UK's updated temporary tariff regime, FDF Policy Manager Dominic Goudie said:

“As FDF said in March, adjusting to this new schedule is both confusing and complex for businesses. This is not going to create a big win for consumers. The investment made right across the supply chain in preparing for a no-deal Brexit means prices will likely increase regardless of the Government's tariff decision today.

“New tariffs will apply to some foods that are currently imported tariff-free, yet no tariffs will be applied to goods that cross the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. At the same time, UK exports to the EU will face the EU's prohibitively high most-favoured-nation tariffs. These changes to tariffs facing both imports and exports will lead to massive trade distortions that will be bad for business and consumers alike.

“Many food and drink manufacturers who trade with the EU will now question whether the UK is the right place for them to be.

“Government must avoid a catastrophic no-deal scenario that would result in these tariffs entering into force, so that they can undertake an open and transparent consultation on future UK tariffs.”

