DSS Engages CORE IR to Provide Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication and consumer engagement technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud, to help ensure authenticity and engage the consumer, announced today that it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services. CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for DSS, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique strategic communications firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.



“We are very pleased to engage CORE IR to expand our outreach and communications efforts to the institutional and retail investment communities,” said Jason Grady, DSS’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are at an important inflection point in the development of the company and believe that CORE will help us to communicate our progress to the market and our investors.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for DSS and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our integrated approach to communications outreach. We look forward to expanding market awareness and engagement with the investment communities and to assisting the company in achieving its goals,“ added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications. COREIR provides proprietary integrated investor and public relations solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information please visit www.coreir.com.



ABOUT DSS

For more than 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com .

Keep up to date on DSS events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Document Security Systems, Inc.

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: ir@dsssecure.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.