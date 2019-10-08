Project JAM Co-Sponsors Tayla Parx's Burnout NYC 2019 Songwriting Camp

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Project JAM’s mobile app “Jam Compass”, a community for musicians and music industry professionals, announced today that JAM is co-sponsoring Tayla Parx’s Burnout NYC 2019, alongside Parx Studios (a creative collective that has worked with Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus, among others), Spire Studio, GreyNoise Studios, Native instruments, Beats, BMI and Urban Cowboy - to be held this week from October 9 – 12 at GreyNoise Studios in Brooklyn, NY. Project JAM has been making headlines recently for receiving an initial investment from DigitalAMN (OTCMKTS: DATI).



“What Tayla has accomplished in her career thus far, is inspirational and impactful, to say the least,” stated Anthony Pisano, CEO, and co-founder of Project JAM. “Just last year, Tayla had three Top 10 Billboard singles. Like many artists, she has had to overcome tremendous obstacles in her life, but what makes her a ‘stand out’, is that Tayla has chosen to share her own personal experiences with the goal of helping others in the industry nurture their own mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. We are honored to have been invited by Tayla Parx’s Burnout Creator Experience, to support this tremendous event. We certainly look forward to further collaborations to benefit the music community.”

As mentioned in Billboard, the goal of the Burnout ‘prevention’ camp is to instill positive self-care practices in all participants and will include: meditation, mindfulness and healthy eating. Tayla and her support staff will be sharing solutions and lessons that they have learned from experience. The format includes 10 - 11 other songwriters also in attendance. Burnout NYC 2019 is thrilled to welcome songwriters from a variety of genres and backgrounds, all with varying levels of professional experience.

“The fact that JAM’s mission is to bring ‘Justice for all Musicians’, resonates with me, considering that the lack of care for a writer, or an artist’s overall health, is in and of itself an injustice propagated by our industry,” stated Tayla Parx. “Burnout is a very real thing that happens within the industry and much of that is due to the subtle servitude that exists. I feel that JAM Compass can truly play a role in helping artists like me, and those I look to help, in having a platform to address these issues – to bring justice not only to the people at the top, but the people on their way there as well.”

Project JAM, which recently announced its Reg CF offering on TruCrowd, Inc.’s music-focused securities crowdfunding portal, MusicFy, will have representatives in attendance at Tayla Parx’s Burnout NYC 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. To learn more about Project JAM and to join the Company’s crowdfunding efforts, please visit www.JamCompass.com.

See Billboard Article: Tayla Parx’s Burnout Songwriter Camp Will Preach Self-Care to Music Creatives

ABOUT Tayla Parx’s Burnout NYC 2019 Songwriting Camp Tayla’s Twitter and Instagram // @blazingburnout on Instagram and Twitter

ABOUT MusicFy (A TruCrowd, Inc. Operated Equity Crowdfunding Portal)

MusicFy, an equity crowdfunding portal dedicated to music ventures, is owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc. Operating under Reg. CF (Regulation Crowdfunding – Title III of the JOBS ACT), MusicFy connects musicians, music startups and other music related emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through an industry-leading technology.

A music-specific funding portal has the benefit of creating a diverse community of music investors and music professionals. The TruCrowd team powers MusicFy and consists of ordinary people with passion and experience - music being one of them.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

ABOUT Project JAM, Inc (JAM)

Project JAM’s mission is simple: Justice for All Musicians. Project JAM wants to bring the community together and find justice not only for musicians but for the music yet to be made. Project JAM is an ecosystem catering to musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, industry execs and fans. Project JAM is implementing a multi-platform (Artist to Songwriter/Producer and Artist to Industry) ecosystem to address these problems and give writers, artists and musicians opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients.

The JAM Ecosystem begins with JAM Compass, the central platform connecting music industry professionals, in order to collaborate and find real opportunities. Just open JAM Compass and find exactly what they’re looking for with an easy directed search. Users can search for musicians and industry professionals by instrument, genre, skill, and location. Pro features will include must-have industry tools for daily use such as split sheet integration, smart contract payment tools, instant gig opportunities, marketplace, professional listings, and more.

Attachment

Contact: Tony Livadas, COO email: tony@jamcompass.com

Project Jam Inc. Tayla Parx’s Burnout NYC 2019



