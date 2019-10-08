Mission Wins CRN Triple Crown Award for Exceptional 2019 Performance as a Trusted AWS Solution Provider

The CRN Triple Crown Awards recognize extraordinary IT solution providers; Mission earns distinction for strong revenue growth and breadth of technical certifications

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Mission as a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner.



CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers in North America in terms of revenue on the Solution Provider 500 list. They are also among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest-level certifications from leading vendors.

“We’re incredibly proud to be named a CRN Triple Crown Award winner as a result of continued revenue and technical accomplishments throughout 2019,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “Mission’s growth and success is directly tied to our dedication understanding each of our customers’ unique cloud and business goals – and then delivering the breadth and depth of AWS expertise it takes to ensure powerful and seamless cloud transformations.”

Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

“Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they’re among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

