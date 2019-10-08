US Payments Forum November Member Meeting to Address Implementation Trends and Challenges of Top Payments Issues

Meeting to cover Secure Remote Commerce, mobile driver’s licenses, faster payments and more

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment industry leaders will gather for the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting this November to continue their efforts on the timely and effective implementation of EMV and other new payments technologies in the U.S. The Forum’s working committees will also meet to discuss and address issues and topics that require broad cooperation and communication across the industry.



The All-Member Meeting will take place November 20-21, 2019 in St. Louis at the Westin St. Louis. Registration, the full agenda, and additional information is available at http://www.cvent.com/events/u-s-payments-forum-meeting-st-louis-nov-19/event-summary-51b3a92698b44a72b2a7bd65cbfee912.aspx.

Panels, roundtables, education sessions and merchant and issuer special interest groups will deliver insights surrounding implementation of secure payments technologies. Sessions led by key stakeholders will provide education, implementation guidance and examine current challenges faced by the industry.

Through multiple breakout sessions, Forum members can further explore the key implementation considerations and use cases for new and emerging payments technologies.

Highlights from the agenda include:

A panel, Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) Implementation. Speakers will discuss SRC implementation status and considerations

Speakers will discuss SRC implementation status and considerations A panel, Mobile Driver’s License Use Cases. This cross-industry panel will cover the status of mobile driver’s license implementation and retailer/financial institution use cases

This cross-industry panel will cover the status of mobile driver’s license implementation and retailer/financial institution use cases Three education sessions: Emerging Data Elements for Use with Mobile Wallets; Authentication Methodologies ; and What are mDLs and What Are Retailer/Financial Institution Use Cases?

and Stakeholder Reports from payment networks and issuers, merchants and acquirers

and and A keynote session, Faster Payments

The meeting is open to U.S. Payments Forum members only. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this members-only meeting are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. The Forum is interested in increasing the number of financial institutions and merchant members in the organization and is inviting such organizations to contact the Forum office at 1-609-587-4208 and request a guest registration for the November meeting. For more information about becoming a member, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-application/.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



