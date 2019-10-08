Compeat partners with Paylocity to expand modern payroll and HR solutions for hospitality brands

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compeat, a leading provider of innovative restaurant accounting, back office, workforce, and intelligence management software, has partnered with Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY ), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions .



Compeat customers will gain the ability to make strategic decisions, cultivate a modern workplace, and enhance employee engagement on Paylocity’s platform. Like Compeat, Paylocity understands the unique compliance requirements that restaurants face and have created a solution that is tailored to address those needs. Operators and managers can confidently engage employees with secure, mobile, 24/7 access to payroll and HR information from any device at any time.

“We are excited to partner with Paylocity,” states Kristi Turner, CMO of Compeat. “We spent quite some time reviewing the market and were very impressed with Paylocity’s modern platform. Compeat is all about making life easier for restaurant employees and Paylocity’s mobile app for on-demand access to paychecks, time clocks, and human resources information supports those efforts.”

“Paylocity’s user-friendly, human capital management and payroll software is an ideal fit with hospitality businesses who want to provide modern tools to their employees,” Chris Westfall, Paylocity Vice President, Channels and Alliances. “Our platform supports quality work experiences for employees, which helps employers attract, develop and retain talent.”

About Compeat

With over 19 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat’s solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat’s product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; highlighted on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including leading Satisfaction scores on 13 HCM software-focused reports; recognized as a top HR performer on the Workforce 100; and ranked #27 on Crain’s Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago-area companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com .

