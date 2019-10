BlackLine Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/ . The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 9060739.



A telephonic replay will be available through Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 9060739. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc . is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,800 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc. visit https://www.blackline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Geller

BlackLine

747.242.2863

alex.geller@blackline.com

