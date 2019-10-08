ImprimisRx to Focus on Investments in Quality at the 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), today announced its participation at the upcoming 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, October 12-15. The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons, encompassing a community of 32,000 medical doctors. More than 90 percent of practicing ophthalmologists are AAO members. The annual meeting includes a global community of innovators in the art and science of ophthalmology in addition to game-changing research, techniques, and technologies.



As part of ImprimisRx’s commitment to quality manufacturing, the company will be discussing its ongoing investments in cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices). cGMP standards (21 C.F.R. Parts 210 and 211) are the highest federal drug manufacturing standards. As an FDA-registered and FDA-inspected outsourcing facility, ImprimisRx has made and continues to make significant investments in equipment, processes and personnel to comply with these standards. ImprimisRx’s cGMP compliance program is designed to ensure ImprimisRx’s status as the leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business in the United States.

Please click here to view a video discussing cGMP quality processes undertaken to date in ImprimisRx’s manufacturing facilities.

John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx, commented, “The need for our formulations has never been greater. With nearly 3.5 million sterile doses dispensed to date and over 6,000 ophthalmic healthcare professionals prescribing our formulations, we see demand continuing to grow as we expand our unique suite of offerings. This year has been a record-breaker and 2020 is likely going be another year of record-breaking growth. Producing products at the highest federal quality standards in our facilities, which are all inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is what our customers expect; and it is what they will get as we ensure access to affordable medications for individuals with needs not adequately met by FDA-approved products.”

At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with ImprimisRx representatives at Exhibit #7601 in the Moscone Center West Hall to learn about ImprimisRx’s full portfolio of formulations, including several new topical and injectable formulations to further expand the ImprimisRx portfolio of ophthalmic-focused, acute care compounded medications which help address unique patient needs.

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. ImprimisRx is headquartered in San Diego, CA and owns two FDA-inspected production and dispensing facilities in Ledgewood, New Jersey. There have been over one million eyes served by the formulations produced at these facilities.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No ImprimisRx compounded formulation is FDA-approved. Other than drugs compounded at a registered outsourcing facility, all ImprimisRx compounded formulations require a prescription for an individually identified patient consistent with federal and state laws.

Investor Contact:

Jon Patton

jpatton@harrowinc.com

858-704-4587

Media Contact:

Deb Holliday

Holliday Communications, Inc.

deb@hollidaycommunications.net

412-877-4519

Source: Harrow Health, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.