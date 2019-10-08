Nutritional Analysis Market To Reach USD 8.05 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Nutritional Analysis Market Size – USD 4.20 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Nutritional Analysis Industry Trends – Implementation of nutrition labeling regulations globally

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malnutrition & poor diets, changing consumer buying behavior due to nutritional labeling along with the growth of nutritional supplements market are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Nutritional Analysis during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nutritional Analysis market was valued at USD 4.20 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Nutrition analysis is the process of determining the nutritional content of the food. The process of nutritional analysis can be performed in two ways to calculate the nutritional content in a food sample; chemically, and/or by calculation. Growing consumer base, the rapid pace of urbanization, and increasing disposable income of households are among the key trends accelerating the growth of the global nutritional analysis market.

Furthermore, the widening base of health-conscious population, rising incidence of sedentary diseases, and favorable government initiatives towards health promotion are anticipated to foster the growth of the market over the coming years. The nutritional analysis determines the nutritional content of food products. Food with less nutritional value is not sufficient to fulfill the daily requirement of the body. Intake of such food can result in malnutrition; this may include the less concentration of calories, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, or minerals. Growing consumer awareness of healthy food is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing importance of the consumption of protein-vitamin reach food in developed and developing countries owing to rising health consciousness is boosting the demand for nutritional analysis.

Additionally, Increasing cases of malnutrition in low-income countries and rising government initiatives are also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of food safety & nutritional labeling regulations is also contributing to the growth of the nutritional analysis market all over the globe. On the other hand, lack of knowledge about the nutritional analysis in low-income countries can hamper the growth of the market. Changing food label policies are likely to push the market growth uphill in the forecasting period. Also, the shift in consumer awareness regarding consumption safe and nutritional food is again pushing the market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding food safety and quality foster the growth of nutritional analysis market. However, globalization of food trade and advancement in analysis technology can provide better opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The nutritional analysis market is very fragmented and includes a large number of giants and emerging players. Moreover, the emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the Nutritional analysis market, owing to developments in the market and high demand from food & beverage industries.

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, vitamin profile segment dominates the nutritional analysis market followed by proteins, in 2016. The demand for vitamin supplements is increasing due to the growing health-conscious population

Nutritional labeling segment was valued at USD 1400.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the most substantial rate of 8.6%.

Based on products, the beverage industry held a market share of 28.6% in the year 2018. The beverage industry is growing due to the constant innovation of products such as energy drinks, vitamin-fortified water, and anti-aging water

Scarcity of resources & food control infrastructure in developing economies is a significant challenge for the market across the globe

The demand for nutritional analysis is anticipated to increase due to the changing international policies related to food nutrition and labeling due to the increase in consumer awareness regarding health and wellness.

The nutritional analysis identifies and determines the number of nutrients in the food material and guides for the consumption of healthy food.

However, globalization of food trade and advancement in analysis technology can provide better opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The North American region dominates the global nutritional analysis market with 38.6% market share; owing to stringent food nutrition labeling regulations, increase in consumer awareness regarding nutritional labeling, and increase in use of nutrition claims as a marketing strategy by food manufacturers

Nutritional labeling segment was valued at USD 1400.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the largest rate of 8.6% as a result of the increase in consumer awareness regarding health and wellness.

Europe regional segment was valued at USD 1.01 Billion owing to the changing food nutrition and product labeling policies

Key participants include Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.A., Covance, DTS Food Laboratories, Bureau Veritas, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Nutritional Analysis market on the basis of type, parameter, objective, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Beverages

Snacks

Bakery & confectionery

Meat & poultry

Sauces, dressings, and condiments

Dairy & desserts

Fruits & vegetables

Edible fats & oils

Baby food

Others

Parameter (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Vitamin profile

Mineral profile

Total dietary fiber

Proteins

Fat profile

Sugar profile

Calories

Cholesterol

Moisture

Others

Objective (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

New product development

Product labeling

Regulatory compliance

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

