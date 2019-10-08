Desert Medical Imaging Doctors Presented Interim Clinical Study Results of MR-guided FLA Treatment of MR-visible Prostate Cancer at AdMeTech 4th Global Summit

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) today announced that Bernadette M. Greenwood, BSc, PG Cert., RT(R)(MR) and John F. Feller, M.D. of Desert Medical Imaging in Palm Springs, CA presented a poster at the AdMeTech 4th Global Summit on Precision Diagnosis and Treatment of Prostate Cancer in Boston October 3-5, 2019.



The poster describes nine year interim results from a clinical study regarding MR-guided Focal Laser Ablation treatment of low-intermediate-risk localized prostate cancer (NCT#02243033). Some of the treatments in the clinical study have been performed using the TRANBERG® laser applicator non-cooled, optimized for high-precision thermal ablation treatment. See results here .

POSTER OVERVIEW

Title: “TRANSRECTALLY DELIVERED, OUTPATIENT MRI-GUIDED LASER FOCAL THERAPY OF PROSTATE CANCER: NINE YEAR INTERIM RESULTS” ( Click to view full poster and results ).

SPECIFIC AIMS: The study objective is to investigate the efficacy of using MR-guided laser focal therapy for MR visible prostate cancer utilizing a transrectal approach in an outpatient setting.

RATIONALE AND BACKGROUND: Lasers have been used for soft tissue necrotization for decades1. A commercially available MR-guided biopsy system allows insertion of a laser fiber for insertion into biopsy proven cancerous lesions facilitating ablation of MR-visible tumor with real-time thermometry.

RESULTS: Under IRB-approved, HIPAA-compliant protocol, 146 men were treated. 228 cancer foci were treated. Total procedure time was between 1.5 and four hours. No serious adverse events or morbidity were reported.

DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The data indicates that outpatient, transrectally delivered MRI-guided laser focal therapy for prostate cancer is both safe and feasible. In the current climate of cost-reduction and emphasis on minimally-invasive treatment of cancer, focal treatment of prostate cancer may be an attractive option. The precision and controllability achieved under MRI-guidance may have favorable results for cost effectiveness and quality of life without eliminating the possibility of whole-gland treatment in the patient’s future. The follow-up of these men will continue during twenty years as part of the IRB-approved clinical trial.

Authors of the Poster: Bernadette M. Greenwood, BSc., PG Cert., RT(R)(MR)(ARRT) and John F. Feller, MD, Rob Toth, PhD, Desert Medical Imaging

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT®. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Germany and Irvine, CA, is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser: Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

The TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT®) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

