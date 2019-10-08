Nevada Copper Pre-Commissions Grinding Circuit; Remains on Target to Enter Production in Q4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to confirm that it has started pre-commissioning of the grinding circuit of the process plant at its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project (the “Underground Project”). Other recent milestones include completing the 120 kV power line and stockpiling over 70,000 tons of development ore on surface. The Company remains on target to commence production in Q4 2019 and to complete within its project cost estimate.1



Matt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated, “We are now in the final stages before entering production in the fourth quarter of this year. I’m very proud of the team’s consistently high performance during this incredibly busy period and I know we are all excited by the upcoming transition from developer to producer.”

Construction Progress Update

The following milestones further prepare the Company for commencing concentrate production in Q4, 2019. Further construction details, including upcoming work, can be viewed on the Nevada Copper blog .

Pre-commissioning of the grinding circuit of the process plant has commenced.

120 kV power line is completed and energized to site.

The first Underground Project definition drilling program has confirmed high grade stope locations as per the resource model.

Flow through ventilation has been established between the 2850 and 2770 levels.

Over 70,000 tons of development ore has now been stockpiled on surface.

_____________

1 See MD&A Q2, 2019



Construction Activity Images

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fcdbd70-0868-49e6-a573-b9eb81b67c3a

(Process plant, admin building and main headframe looking east)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e0c16d8-1d86-49a6-af5a-f07a16353663

(Bolting the face on the 3000 central ramp)

Please visit our website at www.nevadacopper.com for more construction progress photos and additional project information.

Qualified Persons

The information and data in this news release was reviewed by David Swisher, P.E., SVP of Operations for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Underground Project is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Project (under construction) and a large-scale open pit project.

Additional Information

For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website

( www.nevadacopper.com ).

NEVADA COPPER CORP.

Matthew Gili, President and CEO

For further information call:

Rich Matthews,

VP Investor Relations

Phone: 604-355-7179

Toll free: 1-877-648-8266

Email: rmatthews@nevadacopper.com

