Mirage Energy Corporation Wholly Owned Subsidiary, WPF Transmission, Inc., Announces the Signing of an Interconnect Agreement With Whistler Pipeline LLC.

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC PINK: MRGE) announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, WPF TRANSMISSION, Inc., the signing of an interconnect agreement between WPF TRANSMISSION and WHISTLER PIPELINE LLC.



This interconnect agreement will interconnect at the Agua Dulce/ Banquet header into WPF’s 42” CONCHO LINE which will run from Agua Dulce to the US/MEXICO border then crossing into Mexico and connecting into WPF MEXICO PIPELINES S. de R.L. de C.V., 42” pipeline which will interconnect into Mexico’s SISTRAN SYSTEM (national pipeline system) at station #19 with a 42” extension running down and interconnecting at Los Ramones. In addition, there is an interconnection going to the Brazil Field Storage Project, thus giving the country the ability to pull from storage to balance shortages and peaks. This new pipeline gives Mexico access to natural gas coming from Waha/Permian Basin with current natural gas indexes that are below other natural gas hubs

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial performance. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statement. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management’s best judgement as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected.

SOURCE: Mirage Energy Corporation http://www.mirageenergycorp.com/ Office: 210-858-3970

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66f10d81-e598-427d-bc1d-3d9484c17b11

MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION 42” CONCHO LINE US - 42” (WPF México Pipeline S. DE R.L. DE C.V.) MX



