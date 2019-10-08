Bynder Launches Digital Brand Templates and Enhanced Brand Guidelines to Power More Dynamic Brands

New features empower marketers and designers with streamlined workflows and the ability to create on-brand content within minutes

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder , the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), today announced the launch of Digital Brand Templates and enhanced Brand Guidelines, designed to accelerate content creation and empower more creative, agile brands without compromising consistency.



The insatiable demand for digital content challenges brands to create more than ever before, often with the same or fewer resources. Without the right technology in place to scale creative processes, marketers and designers will continue to play catch-up with content production, rather than focusing on content performance.

Digital Brand Templates accelerates digital content creation for brands by transforming creative files from Adobe Photoshop and Sketch into reusable, customizable templates. This gives creatives more time to tackle their hefty to-do lists, and marketers have the power to bring content to market faster than ever before. Marketers can quickly produce their own content for high-velocity channels like web banners and social media ads or customize existing designs, such as assets for market-specific or regionalized campaigns, without straying off brand.

In addition to Digital Brand Templates, the enhanced Brand Guidelines takes the guesswork out of brand compliance. The growing number of stakeholders involved in building a brand makes consistency difficult, especially when relying on a static PDF to communicate brand standards. With digitized Brand Guidelines, brands have an online resource to manage how their teams create, access and share brand assets. This single source of truth for logos, fonts, rich media and instructions for usage helps brands maintain consistency within their organization and across customer touchpoints.

“Modern marketers require the freedom to create the assets they need, the moment they need them,” said Kevin Broom, Chief Product Officer at Bynder. “In an increasingly digital, on-demand world, the marketing mix requires volume and speed for success. Brands can’t afford to be slowed down by designer backlogs. At Bynder, we developed Digital Brand Templates and revamped Brand Guidelines to empower marketers to create more while keeping pace with their audiences.”

“Templates is a great way to achieve efficiency and brand consistency, which is what I’m after as a Brand Manager,” said Sarah Roozendaal, Brand Manager at paint and coatings powerhouse AkzoNobel. “Templates are such an easy way for our users to get done what they need to get done. If they need a web banner or an image for social that already has our logo on it, they just want to go in, get the template, change the picture or text and are done. That’s great!”

These new and updated features are the first in a series of upcoming platform updates under Bynder’s new product leadership and revamped product vision. In 2019, the company welcomed Chief Product Officer Kevin Broom and Director of Product John Koenig, bringing a combined 30+ years of experience in product leadership.

