Curo Compensation Co-Founder Ruth Thomas Named Finalist in 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced that co-founder and senior consultant, Ruth Thomas, has been selected as a finalist for the 16th Annual Stevie ® Awards for Women . The program honors the world’s top women entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run.



Named in the Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Technology category, Thomas shared, “I’m delighted to be named a finalist for the Stevie Awards, and in the company of such an impressive roster of women. At a time when gender equity and diversity are top of mind for employers, it’s immensely important that we recognize those working to enact meaningful change in the business world.”

A cutting-edge innovator of compensation management, Thomas seized the opportunity to leverage technology to address pay equity issues in the post-#MeToo era, to democratize the process of analysis and allow all organizations to understand where inequity occurs as well as how to address the systemic obstacles that drive unequal pay. As Curo’s resident subject matter expert, she works with prospects and clients to ensure they optimize their reward strategy execution utilizing Curo’s best of breed solutions. Her interest in SaaS technology’s ability to transform traditional approaches to reward and compensation helps drive Curo’s product development.

With international expertise in HR and reward management, Thomas is a frequent contributor to publications including Workspan, and recently spoke at the annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition on “New Technologies to Manage Workplace Diversity.”

More than 1,500 entries were submitted by organizations and individuals from 25 nations, for consideration in categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala in New York City this November; the event will coincide with a two-day educational and networking conference called the Women|Future Conference in the same location.

“In its sixteenth year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations. With the second annual Women|Future Conference preceding the announcement of winners on November 15, it will be a day to celebrate the achievements of working women around the world,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. “We’re looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners next month.”

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market-leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com 732-706-0123



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.