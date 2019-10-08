Amedisys Wins 18 Aster Awards for Home Health and Hospice Marketing

Most of Any Home Health and Hospice Organization in 2019

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), America’s leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, recently received 18 Aster Awards for its home health and hospice marketing, the most of any organization in the category.



The 2019 Aster Awards honored Amedisys with 11 gold, five silver and two bronze awards for a variety of marketing materials. The program received thousands of entries from around the world, all of which were reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

“The primary goal of our marketing is to start crucial conversations between our caregivers and the communities we serve,” said Mike Fleming, Chief Marketing and Enablement Officer. “These conversations lead to opportunities to bring healthcare home to those who need us the most, and we’re humbled by this industry recognition that validates how our work is hitting the mark.”

Amedisys received gold awards for blogs, photo series, multi-lingual advertising, newspaper advertising, advertising specialty, brochure advertising series, flyer series, physician referral series, self-promotion series and senior service line promotion. Silver awards included those for internal advertising campaign, cardiac service line promotion, patient handbook, single self-promotion flyer and home health and hospice service line promotion. Brochure advertising and single flyer promotion also won the company bronze awards.

“The quality and creativity of the entries submitted seems to increase each year. The 2019 Aster Awards program brought together some of the best and most creative advertising in the world,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards Program Coordinator.

Marketing Healthcare Today magazine and Creative Images, Inc. host the Aster Awards program. To view the full list of winners, visit www.asterawards.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 471 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

225-299-3708

kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com



