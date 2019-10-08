/EIN News/ --





Novel approach based on InVision® liquid biopsy platform predicts response

to immune checkpoint inhibitors

New peer-reviewed publication outlines an approach that identifies NSCLC patients who are most likely to respond to treatment with PD-1 inhibitors

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, October 8, 2019 -- Inivata , a leader in liquid biopsy, and collaborators at Toulouse University Hospital and Inserm’s Cancer Research Center of Toulouse (CRCT) have published a novel approach to predicting patient response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The data from the study, published in Lung Cancer , showed that, using a single tube of blood at the start of the PD-1 therapy, a novel algorithm based on the results of InVision circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing was able to identify responders and non-responders to therapy in a group of 97 NSCLC patients with a high level of accuracy. This approach was recently granted a patent by the US patent office. In addition, the data from this study also highlights that the change in ctDNA during the early treatment window can predict whether the patient, in real time, is responding to the ICI therapy.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Inivata, said: “This latest study provides exciting clinical evidence that the InVision ctDNA liquid biopsy platform could potentially be used to predict response to PD-1 inhibitors as well as actionable genomic alterations associated with targeted therapies. Many patients with advanced NSCLC are candidates for immunotherapy, and we hope our novel response prediction approach will help to guide the most appropriate use of such therapies in the future. Using a simple blood draw, our platform is able to unlock genomic information from patients which can offer a solution in cases where tissue testing is not available, enabling more informed treatment decisions for clinicians and improving clinical outcomes for patients.”

Dr Nicolas Guibert MD, PhD, Toulouse University Hospital said: “Immune checkpoint inhibitors are rapidly changing the treatment landscape for NSCLC but durable clinical benefit is limited to certain subsets of patients. Patient selection and response prediction are crucial and these results show that the Inivata InVision liquid biopsy platform has a unique ability to select patients for either genotype-directed therapies or ICI using one unique assay, particularly when tissue is not available.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to transform the care of cancer patients. The Company’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge and reinforced by multiple high calibre publications. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung, is commercially available and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on InVisionFirst-Lung and its wider platform, which is applicable to a range of cancer types. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com . Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About Toulouse University Hospital

At the heart of West Occitania and of a city with high population growth rates, Toulouse University Hospital Centre (UH) is the reference health organization. Composed of several sites spread across the north and south of the city, Toulouse UH is the largest regional employer. Its care, prevention, teaching and research missions are ensured by some 3,000 doctors and 12,000 hospital staff (totaling around 15,000 persons dedicated to health services).

With 260,000 patients treated and 700,000 consultations taking place each year, Toulouse UH is the fourth major French hospital in terms of activity. Being the only UH in Occitania, referral cares represent over 50% of its activity thanks to technical platforms and high level staff. Toulouse UH coordinates nationally or takes part in eight rare diseases centres of reference and 34 centres of competence.

Toulouse UH has been a leader for 18 years in health care sectors in national press rankings.

Toulouse UH is a major player in oncology in West Occitania: cancer treatment represents around 25% of its activity. In 2014, it worked together with its public and private partners, mainly the Claudius Regaud Institute, to drive the Toulouse University Institute for Cancer (IUCT) which is a new French organizational model for health care, research and teaching in oncology. This network of public and private facilities enables us to strengthen standards of care in the regional area and to grant patients with better competences close to home.

About Inserm

The 6,000 researchers, engineers, technicians and administrative staff employed by Inserm (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research) all have a common objective: improving the health of the population by furthering our knowledge of life sciences,

diseases and treatments. Since its foundation in 1964, Inserm has played a part in many

key medical advances, including the first prenatal diagnostic tests, understanding of the HLA system, the first in vitro fertilization, identification of the AIDS virus, radiotherapy for cancer, the first skin graft, deep brain stimulation, and gene therapy. Inserm is the leading and managing research institution of the Cancer Research Center of Toulouse (CRCT).

