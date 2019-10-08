Camaloon offers doubled exposure of their customers brands with double-sided printing

Maximise the impact of promotional campaigns with T-shirts that boast personalised prints on both the front and the back.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fast-growing e-commerce for personalised promotional products is always looking for new ways to maximise the exposure of their customers prints. Recently, they launched yet another printing method that will allow customers to put their designs on both the front and back of T-shirts.The possibility to print on both the front and the back of T-shirts is a huge benefit to take advantage of for promotional campaigns or event marketing. By using both sides of the tees, you can be sure that your company logo or promotional messages will be seen by everyone, no matter which way you are facing. Personalised T-shirts that are given out as free giveaways will increase the chance of exposure even more, with your customers wearing and promoting your brand wherever they go.In the assortment of promotional T-shirts on Camaloons website you can find a model for each budget and in different materials and colours. Popular materials for tees include soft and comfortable organic cotton, as well as breathable polyester that are ideal for sports activities.Personalised prints can be produced in full colour and the design can be different on the front and the back, perfect for those who can’t decide on just one.Aside from T-shirts, there are many products eligible for printing on both sides , such as keyrings, notebooks, bags and more! Thanks to the easy-to-use designing tool on Camaloons website you can upload any image or design you wish to print on a product, or design freely while previewing the final result. Camaloon also has a dedicated validation department that reviews each design before printing, to ensure that the uploaded files are in the correct format and quality for printing. You can even receive the personalised T-shirts within 72 hours of order thanks to their express delivery.ABOUT CAMALOON:Born in 2011, Camaloon is an e-commerce with the purpose to enable any company to design and produce their personalised marketing and promotional products using the highest quality printing.Camaloon is specialised in the printing of personalised promotional items, and during the past years, it has shown an outstanding growth introducing over 300 products to its catalogue, being one of the leading companies in the European online printing industry.Ida Nilssonida.nilsson@camaloon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.