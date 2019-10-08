70 iDrink IoT Machines Have Been Installed in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Total Ten Other Cities; 5,000 More Projected in 100 Cities by 2021

/EIN News/ -- Taipei and New York City, NY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SUIC and iDrink are leading the China market with the iDrink IoT Smart vending machines, where the widespread use of mobile payments makes possible the unprecedented economic growth in recent years. iDrink app and iCloud cloud computing management system support the self-service business of iDrink. As China continues to deepen reform of the income distribution system, increase the earnings of low-income groups, expand the number of middle-income groups, and increase people's spending power, consumers are driving the food and beverage market’s growth and diversity. China is one of the leading countries to open up and innovate this field of shopping convenience. Meanwhile, China’s technological advancement continues with self-service retail from AI, IoT smart machines.



We expect to reach 5,000 iDrink IoT Machines in 100 cities in 2021. iDrink IoT machines sales are at an average of 20 to 40 cups daily per machine, each machine generating sales revenues of $2,000 to $4,000 net profit per month.

Beverage manufacturers in China find it difficult to access retail channels in far-flung places. Furthermore, there is aggressive competition in the Chinese market for beverage products. Thus, searching for suitable and optimal retail channels is one of the main challenges to beverage suppliers. SUIC and iDrink have created a safe and smart channel for these businesses through its iDrink IoT Smart beverage self-service vending machines, installed in various communities where consumers are easily reached. iDrink IoT Smart beverage self-service vending machines offer higher level of convenience, safety and industry, as they lower the labor cost, offers prices at lower prices in the process, allowing more competitive advantages for the iDrink machine operator and stakeholders in the long run. SUIC and iDrink offer a wealth-creating ecosystem for many generations to come.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd.

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan (“iDrink”) designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine, for the global trillions-dollar beverage industry, utilizing cloud platform services that consoidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain-enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. iDrink Smart Vending Machine is a beverage vending machine and a cryptocurrency mining machine, as well as a O2O digital currency ATM terminal. iDrink Smart Vending Machine manages real-time inventory information, track fleet of beverage suppliers, offer myriad of data about its consumers’ habits and spending through a seamless cryptocurrency payment system, using business intelligence and analytics solutions with Internet of Things (IoT), Bluetooth and RFID tags.

iDrink Smart Vending Machine is the world’s first ever beverage E-commerce and social exchange platform, a smart IoT vending machine first ever of its kind! iDrink will construct a O2O ecosystem by making available the iDrink tokens and coins to users worldwide. Thus, connecting its blockchain technology with the IoT through Bluetooth on smartphones and other devices. To learn more, please visit www.idrink.com.tw

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides Venture Financing and Blockchain services to five sectors including: “Logistics & Trade”, “Vehicle & Transportation”, “Finance & Coin”, and “Medical & Healthcare”, and a new addition, “Fintech.” The addition of the Fintech sector to SUIC’s Blockchain services includes a comprehensive update in which SUIC will build up its own internal capabilities by actively starting a Blockchain training program, developing a 3rd generation Smart Contract Blockchain under the SUIC brand, and using these capabilities to offer a comprehensive ICO consultancy. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of blockchain services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company’s diversified portfolio of technologies and consulting services in the four sectors. As one of the first publicly traded technology companies, SUIC serves as an innovative leader by integrating these five sectors. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com .

