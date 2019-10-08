LoRa Alliance® Announces First Authorized Test Houses in India and Global Availability of the LoRaWAN® Certification Test Tool

Local device testing and the ability to pretest devices with the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool make device certification faster and more cost-effective.

/EIN News/ -- NEW DELHI, India, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that LoRa Alliance Authorized Test House TÜV Rheinland has opened a LoRaWAN Certification testing site in India, and that DEKRA will also offer local certification testing by the end of the year. Both company’s sites in India will provide local testing of LoRaWAN devices seeking to become LoRaWAN CertifiedCM.



At the same time, the LoRa Alliance announced that the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT), introduced this past June, is now available to LoRa Alliance members globally. These two developments offer strong support to the India market making it easier and more cost-effective than ever before to certify LoRaWAN devices.

“Certification is critical to successful implementation and project outcomes,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “This is why the LoRa Alliance only promotes LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices –– those that have passed our comprehensive and rigorous test suite and deliver the quality and performance expected by installers and end-users. LoRaWAN is an open global specification, so facilitating certification worldwide is a key priority for us. As we look to support the growing number of LoRaWAN deployments in India, this expansion of DEKRA and TÜV Rheinland’s services here, along with full global availability of the LCTT precertification tool, are critical developments for our members and significantly augment device manufacturers’ ability to certify their devices.”

DEKRA and TÜV Rheinland’s presence as local test houses in India means that companies seeking to certify their devices can do so with greater efficiency than ever before. The time and cost savings are achieved by not having to ship devices internationally. Further, LoRa Alliance members can now utilize the LCTT before officially engaging in the certification process, further accelerating development roadmaps and timelines.

“We are entering into a world of technological advancements where we will soon be looking beyond Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. LoRaWAN’s technical flexibility will address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile. TÜV Rheinland’s LoRaWAN Certification program will guarantee that devices perform as per the specified standard. It will help device manufacturers and network operators to explore global markets,” said Kalyan Verma, Vice President, TÜV Rheinland India.

“DEKRA is accredited by the LoRa Alliance to perform IN865 band testing since February 2018, in our lab in Spain. Now, with a new test facility in India, we are expanding our facilities to conduct LoRaWAN certification testing in this band locally. With our new laboratory in Mumbai, members of the LoRa Alliance can certify devices so end users have greater confidence in the quality of their devices. This lab will also provide a better path for validation to the multiple ecosystems of companies that are developing smart home and smart metering products in India,” said Ronjoy Rajkhowa, Director, DEKRA India.

LoRaWAN® Certification Test Tool (LCTT)

LCTT is a precertification testing tool designed for use at a device manufacturer’s facility to pretest and prove a device design before shipping it for formal certification testing. This benefits LoRa Alliance members by allowing full testing and regression testing of their device at their location, saving time and money by allowing them to debug and finalize their designs before starting the formal certification process.

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low-power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated “things” to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bidirectional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

