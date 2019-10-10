Oncology Pioneer xCures Names Experts to Advisory Boards

The xCures Platform: Giving Options and Access to Patients, and capturing Outcomes to continuously learn xCures - Makers of the AI- and Expert-supported Perpetual Clinical Trial. Learning from all cancer patients, on all treatments, all the time. Significant growth in patient uptake in 9 months

Prominence of Scientific and company Advisory Board signals attraction to xCures’ novel patient-centric approach to treatment and continuous learning for cancer

Defeating cancer demands new approaches that both capture and disseminate treatment information broadly and efficiently” — Keith Flaherty, MD

LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, xCures Inc. announced the appointment of members to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and company Advisory Board. The SAB supports the work of xCures’ Virtual Tumor Boards in running patient-centered Perpetual Clinical Trials for oncology. xCures currently manages XCELSIOR , a Perpetual Trial collecting real-world data and patient-reported outcomes integrated with AI- and expert-supported Virtual Tumor Boards.The company Advisory Board provides guidance to the company on technology and business issues. By implementing this precision oncology approach to the treatment of all cancer patients, on all therapies, all the time, xCures aims to develop deep insights into rapid improvements in the treatment of cancer patients.“xCures is at the intersection where medicine and science meet technology and business, so we have established two advisory groups with pre-eminent members to ensure we advance our Perpetual Clinical Trials and Virtual Tumor Boards,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “The experts on our Scientific Advisory Board and company Advisory Board give us essential support as we apply real-world evidence and patient-centered approaches to create order-of-magnitude improvements in treating advanced cancers.”“Defeating cancer demands new approaches that both capture and disseminate treatment information broadly and efficiently,” said Keith Flaherty, MD, Chairman of the xCures Scientific Advisory Board. “Our Scientific Advisory Board is working closely with xCures to accelerate the use of this revolutionary platform that rapidly evaluates new therapeutic options at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional trials.”Members of the Scientific Advisory Board and company Advisory Board include:SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARDKeith Flaherty, MD (Chairman), is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of Clinical Research at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, where he was named as the Richard Saltonstall Endowed Chair in Oncology.Jennifer R. Grandis, MD, FACS is the Robert K. Werbe Distinguished Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology for Head and Neck Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Grandis’s research focuses on signal transduction in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) development and progression. She is an American Cancer Society Clinical Research Professor.Patricia LoRusso, DO, brings more than 25 years of expertise in medical oncology, drug development, and early phase clinical trials to her position as Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Associate Cancer Center Director of Experimental Therapeutics, Yale Cancer Center.ADVISORY BOARDDavid Hartford, has more than 40 years of experience in the U.S. and Europe as a private equity investor, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. During his career, he has also undertaken direct C-suite roles and been a practicing securities attorney. He was a founding partner of Calibrium AG (formerly known as Aeris Capital) and now is a senior advisor to the firm.Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, is currently the Executive Chair of Applied Silver, Inc. a privately held company addressing infection prevention in the health, athletic and consumer markets. She is a C-Suite veteran and has extensive experience bringing to market highly specialized technology and solutions for healthcare. She currently serves as a strategic advisor to several early-stage life science companies and holds leadership positions in YPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.Craig Lipset is a recognized leader at the forefront of innovation in clinical research and medicine development. The past Head of Clinical Innovation and Venture Partner at Pfizer, he is currently an advisor to technology and biopharmaceutical companies, leading universities, and the venture community, bringing vision and driving action at the intersection of research, digital solutions, and patient engagement.Rob Rodin, is the Chairman and CEO of RDN Group and a strategic investor/advisor and manager, focusing on portfolio companies for several venture capital and private equity funds. He served for more than 10 years as CEO and President of Marshall Industries where he engineered the reinvention of the company, turning a conventionally successful $500 million distributor into a web-enabled $2 billion global competitor.Josh Tenenbaum, PhD, is a professor of Computational and Cognitive Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His research focus at the Computational Cognitive Science group is to understand that most elusive aspect of human intelligence: our ability to learn so much about the world, so rapidly and flexibly. While the group’s core focus is on human learning and reasoning, they also work actively in machine learning and artificial intelligence.About xCures, Inc.xCures ( xCures.com ) is a health technology and services company that has created an AI- and expert-supported Perpetual Clinical Trial platform for all advanced cancer patients. This always-on platform continuously learns, gathering real-world data on all patients and ensuring that data from all clinical experiences - including “n-of-1” trials - are incorporated into individualized treatment recommendations. Each patient's treatment regimen is adaptively planned by AI and a Virtual Tumor Board to optimize their individual outcome, shifting the paradigm from approving individual drugs to curing patients. It provides patients, and their physicians, with the best (novel) individualized treatment options and facilitates access via reimbursement, clinical trials, and expanded-access support.

