Betway Becomes Official Betting Partner Of EFC

LONDON, UK, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synonymous with excitement and quality, the Betway brand is now the official betting partner of the EFC following their newly signed deal.

Late last month, EFC Worldwide was honoured to announce that leading sports betting brand, Betway has joined the bandwagon as the official betting partner. The major online casino operator is widely associated with quality and excitement, remaining at the center of sports and tournaments all over the globe. That includes being the title partner of West Ham United and EPL’s broadcast partner on SuperSport.

Following their new partnership with the leading sports broadcaster in Africa (EFC), Betway is fully into MMA for the first time. The leading casino operator on the region will primarily offer the convenience of online sports betting, with fans being able to bet on EFC bouts live. However, fans will need to register an online account before they can place any bets.

Speaking after the partnership, EFC President Cairo Howarth said they were excited to partner with the leading bookie in Africa. The two brands aim to bring world-class betting experience to MMA fans in the continent, with Betway being a trusted and highly recognized brand in the world. As such, the two giants hope to expand all over Africa together.

With the new EFC partnership, Betway gets the chance to be promoted to more than 200 million fans all over Africa during prime time broadcasts every week on the largest TV stations in the continent. That will ensure you get the chance to boost your betway Multi Bet winnings by up to 100% from any of the countries where they’re licensed to operate.

According to the Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong, Betway is thrilled by their partnership with the EFC, and they are looking forward to delivering the excitement of MMA betting to African Sports fans. Kwabena also added that the partnership was a brilliant move to reach the growing fanbase, thanks to the growth in popularity of MMA and also the EFC’s professionalism.

The partnership deal kicked-off a day earlier before the EFC 82 kick-off, which took place on 28th September in Carnival City. EFC’s Welterweight Grand Prix final between Luke Michael and Themba Gorimbo headlined the event for the welterweight title, while Simon Biyong and Quinton Rossouw highlighted the light heavyweight championship.

During the EFC 82, Gorimbo, Michael, Rossow and Biyong were all listed at Betway and fans could bet while the games took place in Johannesburg. In the welterweight division, the Zimbabwean Themba Gorimbo crashed the South African “Young Gun” (Luke Michael) and won the fight with a knock out in the first round. Biyong took the second title

A Little about the EFC

Headquartered in South Africa, the EFC is a leading MMA (mixed martial arts) organization. The EFC delivers ten live events every year at sold-out arenas, with over 150 athletes signed exclusively to the organization. As such, the EFC features some of the greatest warriors in the world, with their events being broadcasted in over 100 countries on different major TV in various languages.

EFC programs are available every week in over 600 million TV households worldwide. That makes it the most popular MMA brands in the globe.



