Integrated Cannabis’ Ganja Gold Announces California Launch of first CBD Infused Pre-Roll

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganja Gold, has launched the first cannabidiol (CBD) infused pre-roll in California. The novel pre-roll is designed for those who want the calming effects and benefits of CBD and is part of the iconic Tarantula family of pre-rolls.



The October launch includes several high CBD strain SKUs such as: Harley-Tsu (indica dominant), AC/DC (sativa dominant), and The Wife (Hybrid). Additional strains will be launched in the coming months. The CBD Tarantula is constructed with top-shelf greenhouse or indoor grown flower that is then coated with high CBD distillate and covered in golden kief.

“The Ganja Gold legacy brand is synonymous with a top shelf, connoisseur level experience amongst consumers. We are excited to be introducing our new line of CBD infused pre-rolls that are made to the same exacting standards that consumers are accustomed to from Ganja Gold," said Mr. Seth Wiles, President of Integrated Cannabis. “We did extensive R&D to make sure this was a product that would strike a chord with our existing customers, as well as expand our reach in the market. Our goal is to launch products that will allow more cannabis users to experience our amazing brand. We plan to launch the CBD Tarantula along with our full line of Tarantulas in Nevada from our manufacturing facility in Las Vegas in the very near future,” added Mr.Wiles.

About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.icaninc.com.

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula™, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

For more information about Ganja Gold, visit their website at www.ganjagold.com

