/EIN News/ -- Paris, Amsterdam, October 8, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield yesterday priced a USD750 Mn bond offering, which is sold in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The bond has a 7-year maturity, maturing on January 15, 2027, and a 2.875% fixed coupon.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.





