Issued by Church of Scientology International

Scientology Forum Urges Minnesotans to be Alert to Human Trafficking

Director of the Youth for Human Rights International Twin Cities chapter informed guests about what they can do to help victims of human trafficking.

Director of the Youth for Human Rights International Twin Cities chapter informed guests about what they can do to help victims of human trafficking.

Youth for Human Rights and the Church of Scientology Twin Cities teamed up to educate community partners on human trafficking: how to report and prevent it.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human trafficking is an urgent situation in Minnesota, said the head of the local chapter of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) at a forum hosted by the Church of Scientology of Twin Cities to educate the community on the issue.

The office of the Minnesota Attorney General reports that a six-month study by local prosecutors found over 34,000 advertisements posted online for sex in the Twin Cities. An online sting in southwest Minnesota led to the arrest of 48 individuals. One 16-year-old, trafficked in northern Minnesota, stated she was exploited on average by five men every day.

The state attorney general office website contains information on the various agencies where suspected sex trafficking can be reported and Youth for Human Rights urges Minnesotans to become familiar with this site and use it if they become suspicious of an instance of human trafficking.

YHRI Minnesota chapter director Bert Haglund focused on what each individual can do to create a more peaceful and fair environment, emphasizing that education on the 30 rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is essential. To defend these rights, it is vital that people understand them. An estimated 90 percent of people surveyed are unable to name more than three of their human rights, he said.

Eleanor Roosevelt was the primary architect of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. When asked who will ensure that human rights are respected, she stated, “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home—so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world…. Without concerted citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world.”

Youth for Human Rights is a youth-orientated initiative of United for Human Rights, an international organization dedicated to human rights education.

The Church of Scientology supports Youth for Human Rights and makes its materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to educate others on their rights and responsibilities. Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” The Code of a Scientologist calls on all members of the religion to dedicate themselves to “support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights.”

Watch Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network to learn what humanitarians are doing to expose and handle human trafficking in such hotspots as Florida and Mexico.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

The 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
Guests at the forum were introduced to the resources on the Youth for Human Rights website

Guests at the forum were introduced to the resources on the Youth for Human Rights website

Each guest was presented with Youth for Human Rights educational materials.

Each guest was presented with Youth for Human Rights educational materials.

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Forum Urges Minnesotans to be Alert to Human Trafficking
Bringing Human Rights to Life at the Albuquerque International Festival
Standing Together in the Face of KC Homicides
View All Stories From This Author