/EIN News/ -- Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on October 8, 2019, at 7:20 a.m. EEST



Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso



Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso.

On October 4, 2019, BlackRock Inc.'s direct holding in Metso shares and in financial instruments entitling to shares fell below the 5 percent threshold. On October 4, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to less than 5 percent of Metso’s shares and votes. Metso’s total number of shares and votes is 150,348,256.

BlackRock, Inc.’s holdings according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification 4.75% 0.25% 5.00%





A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN Code Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 7) FI0009007835 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise Period Physical of cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%



Metso Corporation

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.metso.com



Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com/fi , twitter.com/metsogroup





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.