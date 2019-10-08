Brisbane small business takes out Telstra Business Award

Street Science won the Small and Succeeding category last week at the 2019 Telstra Business Awards at Howard Wharves.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder Steven Liddell and his team of scientists and educators have been bringing science to life for school kids across Australia for the past seven years. After eight years in the classroom, he developed the Street Science concept, a hands on, student centred learning approach that teaches the Australian Science Curriculum in a fun, energetic and inspiring way.

Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine they’d win Australia’s premier business award.

But they did.

“Being acknowledged with such a prestigious award is testament to the hard work that we’ve been putting in over the past seven years. It’s a great reward for the blood, sweat and tears it takes to build a small business” he said.

“Our team are dedicated, amazing people who love science. It is amazing to be recognised for what is our passion.”

Steven is, at heart, a science educator who cares above all else about improving student outcomes, and providing opportunities for kids to step out of their comfort zone and find success through engaging styles of learning.

“I was a full-time high school teacher and I wanted to make learning more exciting. By combining the national curriculum with a high energy show or interactive workshop, children from kindergarten to high school learn while having fun,” he said.

“I want more kids to study science. I was inspired to change the way science is taught in the classroom after seeing a significant drop in students taking on senior sciences through my work as a high school maths and science teacher.”

For 27 years, the Telstra Awards have been a hub for Australia’s remarkable small and medium-sized businesses to gather, explore their dreams, celebrate their achievements and to become ‘that’ business.

Steven said running a business is very different to being a high school teacher. “I have been on a massive learning curve over the past seven years. Nothing prepares you for the rollercoaster that is business. Winning an award like this shows that with hard work, anything is possible.” he said.

“The last 12 months have been filled with great achievements - Kim, my wife, is now working in the business fulltime and earlier this year, we ran Brisbane Science Festival in Southbank. This festival engaged over 10 000 attendees by collaborating with several small businesses, government organisations and several university institutes to engage and excite our local community in STEM.”

Street Science will now compete in the National Telstra Australian Business Awards in Melbourne on November 21.



