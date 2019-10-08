PS CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Pluralsight (PS) Investors of October 15, 2019 Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm

Class-action law firm urges PS investors to learn their shareholder rights against Pluralsight in filed lawsuit

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) investors of the October 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in a federal securities class action filed against the company.



CLASS PERIOD: Aug. 2, 2018 - July 31, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Oct. 15, 2019

PS Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed the Company’s substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections.

The truth was revealed on July 31, 2019, when Defendants announced (1) disappointing financial results for 2Q 2019, (2) blamed Pluralsight’s declining growth in billings on sales execution problems with its salesforce, and (3) the departure of the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the extent to which management may have misled investors about reasonable growth prospects, internal controls, and reasons for the recently-announced auditor change,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

