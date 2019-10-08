Aviation Enthusiast Launches AviatorTips.com For New and Aspiring Pilots

New website aims to serve as a valuable resource for those that are interested in pursuing aviation as a hobby or career.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, a new website was launched to assist those that are interested in pursuing aviation as a hobby or career. Created with new and aspiring pilots in mind, AviatorTips.com hopes to assist those researching the process of learning to fly a light aircraft.

In addition to general questions, AviatorTips.com seeks to build its foundation in such a way that it will benefit pilots long into the future. Built on a modern, secure foundation, the website offers valuable educational content for the visitor in search of aviation information. Specific topics include answers to common questions asked by those that are interested in learning to fly. This includes information about aviation safety, aircraft operations, administrative knowledge, flight training requirements, and much more. In short, the aim is to help those new to aviation to Be A Better Pilot.

"Some years back, I had the sudden realization that learning to fly wasn’t just a fantasy," says AviatorTips.com owner and consultant Kevin A. Nye. "Once I realized that it wasn’t out of reach, I set off to educate myself on the subject. It was those many hours of research that spawned the idea for AviatorTips.com. I figured that I couldn’t be the only one looking for answers to the questions I had, so I decided to share what I’ve learned with anyone that shares the same interests.”

In addition to the website, AviatorTips.com is dipping its toes into the waters of social media. With a new YouTube channel and future content that is currently under production, significant efforts are being made to reach the audience that will benefit the most from the project.

“The best information in the world is useless if you can’t get it to the people that need it,” says Kevin A. Nye. “Educating people is always my goal. When you look at the world through that lens, it becomes very clear that technology is the simplest way to share what I’ve learned.”

To learn more, please visit the website at https://www.aviatortips.com or,

Visit the YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn6mAEp-6TA0xeKRN5FLAVg.

About Kevin A. Nye:

Kevin A. Nye is a Fractional COO and Small Business Consultant who helps Small Business Owners create a scalable foundation on which to grow their businesses. Kevin has a lifelong passion for aviation which he has combined with his digital marketing experience in his latest project.



