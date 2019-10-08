Keep Up With Change: Explore How AI Is Impacting the Healthcare Industry

Beginning your AI Journey? Explore How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting the Healthcare Industry at Ai4 Healthcare Conference November 11th & 12th.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 Healthcare Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders and data practitioners within the healthcare industry.The conference, taking place in an intimate setting over the course of two days, includes 8 tracks : 4 that are technical “Data Tracks” geared towards the data scientist or engineer and 4 that are non-technical “Business Tracks” geared towards upper level management.Conference themes include how AI is solving problems related to case prioritization, chatbots, diagnosis & prescription, drug discovery, electronic health records, imaging insights, insurance fraud, medical devices, patient access, population health, and pricing & risk.Last year, the Ai4 healthcare conference was a sold out show with 350+ senior healthcare execs & data practitioners in attendance from 7/10 of the top Fortune 500 healthcare companies. Attending the conference is by application-only. Senior leaders and data practitioners at healthcare institutions can find the Ai4 healthcare application here to be considered.This year Ai4 Healthcare will have 85+ speakers. Confirmed speakers include:Stephen Wong, Chief Research Information Officer, Houston MethodistJulie Zhu, Chief Data Scientist, Optum Technology, UnitedHealth GroupHassan Tetteh, Health Mission Chief - Joint AI Center, Department of DefensePeter Fleischut, Chief Transformation Officer, NewYork-PresbyterianJim Weatherall, Vice President of Data Science & AI, R&D BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZenecaNels Lindahl, Director - Clinical Decision Systems, CVS HealthArek Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Data Science & Data Ops, Providence St. Joseph HealthChristopher Khoury, VP - Environmental Intelligence & Strategic Analytics, AMAEmma Yamada, Director of Data Science, Holy Name Medical CenterGloria Marcia, Data Scientist, RocheRomy Hussai, Director of Data Science & Healthcare Economics, Johns Hopkins HealthcareSatish Swargam, Senior Security Architect, CernerVarun Gupta, IT Director - Advanced Analytics & Data Management, Mount SinaiPunit Soni, Co-Founder & CEO, SukiEvan Schwab, Research Scientist, PhilipsHemal Somaiya, Global Marketing Director, MerckAnd More!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.