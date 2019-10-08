California Manufacturers/Suppliers Now Have A Sales And Marketing Online Networking Community They Can Call Their Own

Silent Sales Force - The Online Sales & Marketing Community for Manufacturers & Suppliers

Silent Sales Force is launching an online community to help manufacturers and suppliers connect to their peers to network for business support.

Our goal is to make the Silent Sales Force Online Community the digital selling and marketing tool of choice for our members when acting on or creating business opportunities for themselves.” — Robert Rosario

MURRIETA, CA, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Sales Force Online is counting down the days to their official launch on November 4, 2019, starting in Southern California.Two years in the making the Silent Sales Force Online Community is designed to provide both manufacturers and suppliers a marketing resource networking tool to help them connect and showcase their products, services, and business with an easy to use interface that includes a business profile page and e-commerce store. The online community will also feature current news and trends within the industry to help members stay current in their respective fields.Taking the example set by the world’s leading social media web communities, members of Silent Sales Force Online Community are able to post videos, pictures, and key information about their company and reach their industrial peers, but without a barrage of third-party advertising that detracts from the community. All members will have the opportunity to set up an online business interactive profile page, as well as a storefront page to showcase products and/or services within the Silent Sales Force Online Community. The Silent Sales Force Online Community will also provide members with analytics to be able to track visitors and know who has seen their page for network and lead generation possibilities.The Silent Sales Force Online Community will provide educational podcasts on industrial marketing and sales. Members will also be invited to create their own podcasts and articles that Silent Sales Force Online will feature in the community.Silent Sales Force Online Community is ideal for small manufacturers who are looking for a pre-qualified lead source where they can contact, connect, showcase sales presentations, find peer support, and keep up on peer provided industry news.The driving idea behind this online community is to make it a connection point for job opportunities as well as a resource to provide and/or acquire the manpower and materials needed to conduct business . Visit www.silentsalesforce.net to watch our short 3-minute video that fully explains what Silent Sales Force Online Community will do for industrial manufacturers and service providers.Currently Silent Sales Force Online is looking for 100 manufacturers to be among the first to join the community and set up their profile/store page and take the site on our Southern California opening run. The Silent Sales Force Community's initial launch will be based in Southern California, but Silent Sales Force Online be looking for key starting points and entrepreneurially-minded individuals throughout the country to join and help Silent Sales Force Online go national.Founder of Silent Sales Force Online, Robert Rosario states “We wanted to create an industrial online community whereby manufacturers, in particular, small manufacturers will have a digital marketing tool where they can create their own lead source, peer network and support group, and stay current with their industry news and information. Silent Sales Force Online Community was also designed to create digital brand awareness for The Silent Sales Force direct mail magazine which has been going door to door to manufacturers throughout Southern California for 28 years.”If you would like more information regarding Silent Sales Force Online Community, please contact Susan Rosario at 866-300-6003 or email info@silentsalesforce.net

Silent Sales Force Online White Board Introduction



