Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield, TX is Offering Free Test Prep to Local Families

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including FREE SAT or ACT test preparation programs. Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield Facebook page to participate in all of its grand opening special offers and promotions or call 817-394-4761 to register.

Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield offers in-home and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield has services and programs to support students of all ages, from kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from test prep classes to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.

Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 450 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield is owned and operated by Brenda Seifert. It has been a lifelong dream of Seifert to be able to own her own business and help people at the same time. Seifert feels that Club Z! gives her the opportunity to succeed as a franchise owner and gives back to the community she loves, Mansfield. Her experience coupled with her love of children makes her the perfect fit as a Club Z! franchise owner. Adds Seifert:

Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, timeframe, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options. Here is what one of Ms. Seifert’s clients has to say:

“The tutor we have is exceptional! He is invested in our daughter, knowledgeable of the content, and is able to communicate the concepts in a way our daughter can understand. Ask for Carlos if you want a great math tutor! Brenda made it easy for us to set up our desired time and to try a few different tutors before we selected Carlos. She answers questions quickly and is very accommodating. We are thrilled to use Club Z and highly recommend it.” Tamera S. Mansfield, TX.

Ms. Seifert is particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep programs to Mansfield families, having firsthand experience with the intensely competitive nature of college admissions. That is why she is especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield is offering all Mansfield families a free 30 day trial of the Score Booster program, now through November 30, 2019.

“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students’ results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT, and we’re excited for our local families to try it out.”

Families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z! Tutoring of Mansfield on Facebook or call 817-394-4761 to take advantage of the free offers, as well as all of the other exciting grand opening promotions.

